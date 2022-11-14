NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Strengthens its Nuclear Technical Team: Appoints Dr. Ian Farnan, Chair of Cambridge Nuclear Energy Centre, as its Lead for Nuclear Radiation and Materials

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (µSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Ian Farnan as Lead for Nuclear Radiation and Materials.



Chair of Cambridge Nuclear Energy Centre and Professor of Earth & Nuclear Materials, Dr. Farnan is an expert in the effect of nuclear radiation on materials from nuclear fuels and claddings to waste forms. He has extensive experience of high temperature materials and is currently involved in supporting the development of molten salt technology through fundamental research on in situ measurements of dissolution and speciation in molten salts.

In the US, from 2007-15, he served as a member of the scientific advisory committee of the EMSL Directorate of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. In Europe, he has led national (UK EPSRC) and international (Euratom) research consortia including the RCUK/NDA spent fuel research group and more recently within the EPSRC advanced materials for fission program, the consortium Carbides for Future Fission Environments. He currently serves as Discipline Lead for Materials Science with the UK NDA’s Nuclear Waste Services’ Research Services Organisation.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Farnan to the NANO Nuclear team,” said James Walker, NANO Nuclear Energy’s CEO and Director. “He is a leading expert in the field and his addition is a testament to what we are building here at NANO Nuclear. I am excited to collaborate with Dr. Farnan as we develop our innovative, breakthrough technologies and continue to realize our growth strategy.”

In collaboration with the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) as part of the National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) Resource Team program, NANO Nuclear is working to develop its proprietary portable and on-demand capable advanced nuclear micro reactor or micro-Small Modular Reactor (µSMR), “ZEUS”. The “ZEUS” design will be modular and enable it to connect with local power grids or power systems, revolutionizing how remote communities, recovery from natural disasters, mining project, and military bases, among others, obtain consistent electricity.

“I am very excited to announce that Dr. Farnan has joined our efforts to reimagine how the nuclear industry can benefit humanity,” said Jay Jiang Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “The team that is taking shape at NANO Nuclear is far exceeding what I have imagined, and the addition of Dr. Farnan adds decades of world class experience and level-ups our nuclear technical team. Dr. Farnan will play a crucial role in the development of our NANO nuclear reactor design and his expertise will play a crucial role in helping us realize our ambitions.”

Moreover, Dr. Jeffrey L. Binder, NANO Nuclear Energy’s Head of Laboratory and Research states, “I am so pleased to welcome Dr. Ian Farnan, having his caliber and decades of nuclear technical expertise will be vital to a long-term working relationship with the National Laboratories in the USA and across the world.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

The Path to Zero starts here. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is a company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (µSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. Our company is committed to building Smaller, Cheaper, and Safer nuclear energy for the future by incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, and research methods. Currently in technical development is “ZEUS”, NANO Nuclear Energy’s first generation portable, on-demand capable advanced nuclear micro reactor.

