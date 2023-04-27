Nano Dimension to Showcase Notable Progress in Micro-AM at Industry Leading Conference – RAPID + TCT – With Next-Gen Product Launch, New Materials, and New Strategic Customer – TTH

Nano Dimension Ltd.

Developments Underscore Successes in the Company’s Strategic Push Into High-Precision Additive Manufacturing

Industry Stakeholders Can See These at the Key Tradeshow May 2-4 in Chicago, USA

Waltham, Mass., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, today announced several notable milestones relating to its growing micro additive manufacturing (“Micro-AM”) business, which includes the launching of its next-generation system, additional materials, and a new strategic customer - The Technology House (“TTH”). The systems, materials, and customer can be seen at RAPID + TCT , the largest North American additive manufacturing conference, that takes place in Chicago, Illinois, USA in May 2-4.



The suite of announcements comes out of Nano Dimension’s Fabrica Group, which focuses on high-precision additive manufacturing and complements the Company’s long-history in 3D printing electronics solutions.

Nano Dimension will have several products on display including its newest Micro-AM system in its Giga line, along with its Tera line. Both systems are capable of micron-level resolution that is valued by OEMs, micro-manufacturers, and research and development centers. The Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology that underpins these systems enables the critical advantages of additive manufacturing; namely rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, and a minimal environmental footprint. The Giga line is designed for prototyping, while the Tera line is used for higher volume production. In having different systems with different use cases, customers are sure to find the system that best suits their strategic needs.

The Company is also debuting three new materials with various capabilities that will open up more application sets. The materials include: a durable versatile acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) like material that enables strong structural integrity; an advanced material that is rigid and transparent and can be produced with a high level of accuracy; and a composite ceramic-loaded material with upgraded properties that offers high-wear resistance for demanding applications.

Story continues

As an indication of Nano Dimension’s growing momentum in Micro-AM, TTH, a leading digital manufacturer and recent customer of Nano Dimension, will also be present at the event. TTH is a leader in design-to-manufacturing with a range of fabrication capabilities for industrial-level customers. TTH has been a close partner of Nano Dimension in the development of its systems.

Dale S. Baker, President of Nano Dimension-Americas and Head of Worldwide Sales & Marketing, stated, “We are excited to share several points that highlight the successes we are making in customer traction and R&D. Firstly, we are thrilled that TTH has chosen Nano Dimension as a key provider in their advanced manufacturing capabilities. We are also looking forward to sharing our newest system and materials with the industry. So much of additive manufacturing comes down to materials, and what we will showcase will certainly open up new possibilities.”

Rapid + TCT participants who visit Booth 2424 will also see the DragonFly® IV AME system, the leader in additively manufactured electronics (AME) to produce electronic components; the Admaflex 300, an innovator in DLP for ceramic and metal industrial parts; and the Atlas® Software Suite that controls market leading printing systems used worldwide in additive manufacturing applications.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to disrupt electronics and mechanical manufacturing with an environmentally friendly & economically efficient electronics and precision additive manufacturing Industry 4.0 solution - transforming digital designs into functioning electronic and mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning-based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension serves over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace & defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D, and academia. The company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the Company’s growing momentum in Micro-AM and its strategic push into high-precision AM. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 30, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT



Investor Relations | ir@nano-di.com



