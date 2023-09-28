Nanny Faye Chrisley Reveals Her Bladder Cancer Is in Remission: 'I’m Blessed Every Day'

“I’m in remission, thank God. I’ve been out moving around, doing the best I can,” the 80-year-old said

Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Nanny Faye Chrisley

Nanny Faye Chrisley's cancer is in remission.

On Wednesday, the 80-year-old revealed the news during an appearance on the latest episode of her granddaughter Lindsie Chrisley’s PodcastOne series, The Southern Tea. It was a positive health update since she was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2021.

“I’m blessed every day. My grandchildren are good to me… I love each and every one of them,” Nanny Faye began. “As far as my health, everyone knows I’ve had bladder cancer. I’m in remission, thank God. I’ve been out moving around, doing the best I can.”

“That makes me so happy,” Lindsie, 34, said. “When I got the call that your scans were clear, it was such a relieving feeling and I’m sure that everybody else in our family felt that exact same way.”

She then asked her grandmother about her treatment plan moving forward.

“It said that my PET scan was clear. No cancer nowhere,” Nanny Faye said, relieved. “So I didn’t have to do my next treatment but I have to come back in three months and if everything looks good, we’ll move on.”

“I love that,” Lindsie added.

Related: Nanny Faye Is 'Great' amid Bladder Cancer Treatments, Says It's 'Real Hard' Without Todd and Julie Chrisley

Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley

Back in February, Nanny Faye shared with granddaughter Savannah Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast that she was in great spirits while undergoing cancer treatments, telling

"I'm great. The world doesn't always give you a good deck of cards to play with so you play with them the best you can. You get up, brush yourself off and keep going," she said. "I'm early to bed, early to rise. It makes you healthy, wealthy and wise."

Savannah then raved that her grandmother was a "champ" throughout chemotherapy. "She would get her chemo treatment, the next day she would be down for the count and then after that, she'd be in the car on the way to the casino," she quipped.

Story continues

The Growing Up Chrisley star, 26, then noted that it's probably been difficult for Nanny Faye not having Todd and Julie Chrisley around since the couple had to report to prison after being sentenced for tax fraud.

"If we're being honest about it, everyone knows mom and dad were your primary caregiver," Savannah said, before Nanny Faye admitted that it's been "real hard."

"There wasn't one treatment [for my bladder cancer] where my precious daughter-in-law wasn't with me — not one time," she shared. "Through it all, she's been with me."

todd chrisley/instagram Todd Chrisley and Nanny Faye Chrisley

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Todd, 54, first opened up about his mother's diagnosis in June 2022 on his Chrisley Confessions podcast.

"My mother was diagnosed with bladder cancer and so she is in treatment, and we have been dealing with that treatment weekly," he said, sharing that she was first diagnosed in fall 2021 and hoped to keep her battle private.

"I would ask that people respect that she is 77 years old and that she is in a battle for her life," Todd said at the time. "I pray every day, multiple times a day, that God keeps a healing hand on her. Everyone goes through trials and we are no different than anyone else."

While the Chrisleys haven't shared many details about Nanny Faye's diagnosis, bladder cancer occurs mainly in older people. According to the American Cancer Society, about 9 out of 10 people with bladder cancer are over the age of 55.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.