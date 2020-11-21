Nani 28 Curtain Raiser: Nani and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh’s Telugu Film Is Titled Ante Sundaraniki! (Watch Video)

It was recently announced that Nani and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh would be teaming for the first time for a Telugu film that is written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The makers have now announced the film’s title with a quirky video. The film starring the wonderful two actors of South Cinema has been titled as Ante Sundaraniki. #Nani28: Nazriya Nazim Fahadh To Make Her Tollywood Debut Opposite Nani In Vivek Athreya’s Next!

The video displays keys details of the cast and technical members roped in for Ante Sundaraniki. In the background, there are two to three individuals having a discreet discussion. And then displaying the sketch of a man, holding a trolley bag, the curtain of a stage opens and crowd could be heard cheering. Touted to be a musical rom-com, this upcoming flick seems to be a fun-filled family entertainer.

Nani 28 Title Announcement

Ante Sundaraniki is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni & Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Vivek Sagar has been roped in to compose the film’s music, whereas Niketh Bommi is handling the cinematography. The film is expected to be released in 2021.