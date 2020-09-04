Dave Grohl Concedes Defeat In 'EPIC' Drumming Battle With 10-Year-Old

It’s times like these that show how damn good Nandi Bushell is at drumming.

The 10-year-old from Ipswich, England, has built up quite the following on social media with her thumping renditions of pop, rock and hip hop classics, jamming with music legends and TV commercial appearances.

Now, her star appears set to soar even further.

Bushell last month threw down the gauntlet to Dave Grohl and challenged the Foo Fighters founder to a drum-off.

Grohl accepted.

The pair engaged in a drum battle over the track “Dead End Friends,” by Grohl’s supergroup Them Crooked Vultures.

Grohl on Thursday declared Bushell the winner.

“You win round one… but it ain’t over yet!” he tweeted, adding: “Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind…”

Bushell, meanwhile, tweeted she was “so proud” of her “EPIC” victory.

Check out the full battle here:

And see more of Bushell’s covers via her YouTube channel here.

