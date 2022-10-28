Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul recovering after hammer attack surgery

Mrs Pelosi is one of the most powerful politicians in the US

Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after being attacked at home by a hammer-wielding intruder.

Mr Pelosi, 82, was left with a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

The suspect is said to have demanded to see Mrs Pelosi after breaking in to the San Francisco home.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on charges including attempted homicide.

No motive is known.

Mrs Pelosi - who was on the other side of the country in Washington DC at the time of the assault - flew back to see her husband in hospital.

A spokesman for the senior Democrat said Mr Pelosi was attacked in the early hours of Friday morning "by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker".

He was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for an operation and doctors expect a full recovery, said Mrs Pelosi's spokesman, Drew Hammill.

In a news conference, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said officers had responded to a call at around 02:27 local time (09:27 GMT) on Friday.

They found Mr Pelosi and the suspect - named by police as David DePape - struggling over a hammer, but it was wrestled from Mr Pelosi's control by the intruder, who violently assaulted him with it.

The suspect was tackled and disarmed by officers. He had attempted to tie up Mr Pelosi "until Nancy got home", law enforcement sources told CBS News. He reportedly shouted "where's Nancy?" during the incident.

He is also facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and several other felonies, Mr Scott said.

Footage shows a smashed glass door at the Pelosi home in the upmarket neighbourhood of Pacific Heights.

A blog, website and social media accounts under the name of the suspect seen by the BBC are filled with anti-Semitic memes, Holocaust denial, references to far-right websites and conspiracy theories such as QAnon.

Story continues

He also posted debunked allegations of election fraud. His recent posts were rambling and touched on a host of far-right and extremist talking points.

The Pelosi home with crime scene tape

Older messages by the suspect promote hemp jewellery and quartz crystals. He was also a nudist activist who had listed himself as a member of the Green Party, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Mrs Pelosi is one of the most powerful politicians in the country. She was re-elected to a fourth term as Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2021, making her second in line to the presidency after Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The Baltimore native has represented the San Francisco area in Congress since 1987, and typically splits her time between California and Washington DC.

She is currently fundraising and campaigning with Democrats around the country ahead of the midterm elections on 8 November, and was in Washington with her security detail at the time of the attack.

Her husband, the multimillionaire founder of a venture capital firm, lives primarily in San Francisco, where he was born and raised.

The couple have been married since 1963 and have five children. Their combined net worth, primarily from Mr Pelosi's investments, has made the speaker one of the richest members of Congress.

The FBI and the US Capitol Police, which has a field office in California, are helping San Francisco police with the investigation.

The US Capitol Police, which is tasked with protecting congressional leaders, is said to be considering additional protections for families following the attack.

Members of Congress have been on high-alert over security threats since the riot at the US Capitol in January 2021. Mrs Pelosi's office in the building was ransacked by supporters of then-President Donald Trump during the attack.

Last year, her San Francisco home was vandalised with graffiti saying "cancel rent" and "we want everything". Protesters left a pig's head on her driveway.

Senior Republicans, such as Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, have also been targeted by vandalism in recent times and politicians have raised concerns about an increase in threats.

Mr McConnell said he he was "horrified and disgusted" by the attack on Mr Pelosi.

In a statement, the White House said President Joe Biden was "praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family".

Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, said: "What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Both added that they had spoken to Mrs Pelosi since the incident.