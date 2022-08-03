China's war games amount to 'sea and air blockade' of Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei - Reuters

China's unprecedented war games set to encircle Taiwan amount to a "sea and air blockade" of the island, Taipei said on Wednesday.

Some of Beijing's planned military exercises will take place within Taiwan's 12 nautical mile sea and air territory, according to the defence ministry.

China's plans come after House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-level US visit to Taiwan in 25 years when she touched down on Tuesday.

Speaking alongside Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, she hailed the self-ruled island as "one of the freest societies in the world" and pledged American solidarity.

China's foreign ministry said Ms Pelosi's visit seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, "has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Before Ms Pelosi's arrival, Chinese warplanes buzzed the line dividing the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese military said it was on high alert and will launch "targeted military operations".

Beijing demonstrated its anger by summoning the US ambassador in the capital and halting several agricultural imports from Taiwan.

Ms Pelosi on Wednesday morning visited Taiwan's parliament. She pledged to increase parliamentary exchanges between the US and Taiwan after being received by vice-president of the legislative body, Tsai Chi-Chang.

Addressing parliament, Ms Pelosi praised President Tsai Ing-wen. "We thank you for your leadership. We want the world to recognise that," she said, while also calling for increased inter-parliamentary cooperation.

She said new US legislation aimed at strengthening the American chip industry to compete with China "offers greater opportunity for US-Taiwan economic cooperation".

Now more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, Ms Pelosi said, adding that America's determination to preserve democracy in the country and the rest of the world remains iron-clad.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks as she leaves the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan - REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan's president struck a defiant tone as she thanked Ms Pelosi for "taking concrete actions to show (her) staunch support for Taiwan at this critical moment".

"Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will... continue to hold the line of defence for democracy," President Tsai said at an event with Ms Pelosi in Taipei.

Ms Pelosi said her visit to Taiwan had made it "unequivocally clear" the US would not abandon its commitment to Taiwan.

"We are proud of our enduring friendship," Ms Pelosi added.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures next to Legislative Yuan Vice President Tsai Chi-chang - REUTERS/Ann Wang

The US has no official diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is bound by American law to provide it with the means to defend itself.

China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp on the island. Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide the island's future.

Taiwan's cabinet on Wednesday said the military has increased its alertness level. The island's defence ministry said 21 Chinese aircraft entered its air defence identification zone on Tuesday, and that China was attempting to threaten key ports and cities with drills in the surrounding waters.

"The so-called drill areas are falling within the busiest international channels in the Indo-Pacific region," a senior Taiwan official familiar with its security planning told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We can see China's ambition: to make the Taiwan Strait non-international waters, as well as making the entire area west of the first island chain in the western pacific its sphere of influence," the person said.