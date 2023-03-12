Nancy Pelosi At SXSW: Former House Speaker Hopes Silicon Valley Bank Will Be Bought By Rival Bank; Talks About “Cult” & “Thug” Republican Party

Anthony D'Alessandro
·3 min read

Anyone missing their Sunday sermon this morning in Austin, TX, completely heard it in full from the 52nd former Speaker of the House who made a pitstop here at SXSW for The Atlantic session “The Future of Global Democracy”. Nancy Pelosi addressed several topics impacting the nation’s democracy and welfare including the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in her San Francisco backyard, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Republicans who prop political violence — and that was just in the first 20 minutes of her hour-long session.

When it comes to the Silicon Valley Bank, Pelosi’s hope after meeting with the FDIC last night is that a rival bank will arise and buy out the damaged financial institution before the market opens, so that it doesn’t fall on taxpayer money.

More from Deadline

“I don’t think there’s an appetite in the country for bailing out a bank, but we have to honor the depositers,” said Pelosi at the LINE Hotel ballroom today.

“Many of the businees have accounts at that bank, they have money there so that they can pay the payroll,” explained Pelosi, “So, if this bank fails, we’re concerned about the payroll of the workers in these companies.”

“If they can’t pay the payroll or utility bill, this all literally goes down the drain. There are lots of reasons we should be selectively approaching this, we do not want contagion,” said Pelosi, meaning a domino effect where other banks in the U.S. start going under.

“We don’t want this to be systemic because that would be harmful to the economy and the rest,” said the House Rep from California’s 11th congressional district.

Conversation turned to the January 6 insurrection and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson recently exclaiming in newly release footage of the anarchistic protest that the people who stormed the Capitol weren’t insurrectionists, rather sightseers.

“Here’s the thing, we had a President of the United State who incited an insurrection,” she said about Trump, “That day was as horrible as it was imagined; the assault on this temple of democracy, they made an assault on our constitution…”

“They refused to send the National Guard,” she continued, “I was a major target, but I had security that got me out of there. I was concerned about my members, the press, the staff who were traumatized, the maintenance people who maintained the Capitol as these anarchists were making poo poo on the floor.”

“So something must be wrong with Tucker Carlson,” she said. Without naming Fox News by name, Pelosi added “there’s money that runs a lot of that, to get more viewers…they were more enthusiastically misled by what he has said.”

Pelosi wanted to make it clear that she’s not anti-Republican, it’s just what they’ve become in her opinion. “You’re a grand old party that has done great things, instead you turned into a cult, into a thug.”

Asked whether she’s certain if Trump will be our next President, Pelosi answered, “No. But we impeached him twice, and he’s going to lose twice.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Trump White House Press Secretary Makes Revealing Claim On Work With Fox News

    Stephanie Grisham said she "would get a talking to" for not speaking with Fox News stars ahead of Trump.

  • Jeffrey Epstein said he stopped hanging out with Trump 'when he realized Trump was a crook,' according to his brother

    Mark Epstein said Jeffrey made the comments in an unreleased interview with Steve Bannon. Insider has not seen the video.

  • Saudi Arabia's golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets

    Officials who oversee Saudi Arabia's tens of billions of dollars in U.S. investments haven’t been shy about flaunting their ties with top American business and political figures, down to wearing MAGA caps as they swing golf clubs alongside former President Donald Trump. A judge, citing what she described as the kingdom's hands-on management of LIV, found that when it came to the new golf league, Saudi officials and the Saudi government aren't shielded from U.S. courts the way sovereign nations usually are.

  • ‘History will hold Trump accountable,’ Mike Pence says and mocks him over classified documents

    ‘President Trump was wrong’

  • Hundreds of Russians killed in Bahkmut battle as snipers ‘create killing zone’

    Recent days among deadliest of war so far as Moscow seeks gains in Bakhmut

  • Kevin McCarthy: Adam Schiff ‘lied to the American public’ and ‘should never become Senator’

    The House Speaker also called out Rep. Eric Swalwell and Gov. Gavin Newsom

  • Why Did the Stormy Daniels Case Suddenly Go From Zero to 60?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersManhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has invited former President Donald Trump to testify before a grand jury about the Stormy Daniels hush money case. This is an about-face from Bragg’s previous reluctance to charge Trump in the financial crimes prosecution that his predecessor Cyrus Vance had appeared to green-light. But Bragg’s new-found prosecutorial libido may not bode well for any potential prosecution, given the challenges it

  • The U.S. is playing border politics again — this time with Canada

    Concern is reportedly growing among some American legislators about migrants crossing into the United States from Canada. One recent headline intoned: “U.S. Republicans are now warning: Migration from Canada is a problem” as some lawmakers have likened the apparent trend to “being assaulted.” Since Republican governors started to send migrants arriving in their states to Democrat jurisdictions in the summer of 2022, the question of border control has been a major subject of public policy discussions in the United States.

  • Trump Gets Caught Trying to Play Judges to Manufacture Trial Delays

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersFaced with an onslaught of expensive lawsuits ranging from fraud to racketeering, former President Donald Trump is desperately trying to delay several trials well into the 2024 presidential election season—and he was just called out for the scheme.Trump’s lawyers have until Wednesday to explain how they tried to play two New York judges off each other by double-booking trials to potentially delay them both.Trump already pushed back a potential late

  • Mass Backstabbing Spree Over Putin’s War Sweeps Russia

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSRussian citizens are ratting each other out to authorities in droves for anti-war comments made in bars, beauty salons, and grocery stores in roughly a dozen cities across the country, according to a new report from the independent Russian news outlet Vrestka.Legal filings obtained by the outlet from Moscow, Bryansk, Novosibirsk, and other cities indicate that citizens have been turned in for “violations” as minor as cracking a joke about the war, listening

  • Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city, but there was no evidence that they we

  • Trump cannot exclude 'Access Hollywood' tape from rape accuser's trial

    A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Donald Trump's effort to exclude an "Access Hollywood" tape of him making vulgar comments about women from a defamation lawsuit by the writer E. Jean Carroll, who says the former president raped her in the mid-1990s. Carroll sought to introduce an excerpt from the tape, which was recorded in 2005 and where Trump boasted about forcing himself on women, as evidence that Trump had a propensity for sexual assaults comparable to hers. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said that while propensity evidence is ordinarily not admissible, a reasonable jury could find that Trump admitted in the tape "that he in fact has had contact with women's genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so."

  • Why would Russia use hypersonic missile to strike Ukraine?

    The latest Russian missile barrage against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure has marked one of the largest such attacks in months. On Thursday, Russia fired over 80 missiles in a massive effort to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses and cripple the country’s energy system. Russia has been regularly launching similar strikes since October in a bid to demoralize the population and force the Ukrainian government to bow to the Kremlin’s demands.

  • Trump is the ‘weakest presidential candidate’, says influential Republican

    An influential Republican has labelled Donald Trump the “weakest presidential candidate”, widening the GOP split ahead of what is shaping up to be an ugly primary race.

  • Russia’s Covert Operation for ‘the Next Ukraine’ Has Already Begun

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabayRussia is working behind the scenes to run a major influence operation designed to destabilize the current government of Moldova, with the apparent aim of installing a Russia-friendly government, U.S. and Moldovan officials told The Daily Beast.Signs of the Kremlin’s alleged operation—which aims to subvert the current Moldovan government and foment unrest through protests in Moldova—are evident in both Moldova and Transnistria,

  • A years-old fight between Trump, House Democrats over a hotel lands at the Supreme Court

    Democrats sued the Trump administration for documents in 2017. That suit has now landed at the Supreme Court, with implications for future presidents.

  • Forget Trump vs. DeSantis. This is the battle that will shape conservatism’s future | Opinion

    Have a business? Populists on the right would like a word with you.

  • Ukraine’s army chief kneels at funeral of youngest battalion commander ‘Da Vinci’

    Hundreds of mourners including Ukraine’s army chief and foreign dignitaries gathered on Kyiv’s Independence Square on Friday to pay their respects to Ukraine’s youngest battalion commander, known as Da Vinci.

  • Virginia governor flounders when confronted by transgender high school student at town hall

    ‘Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?’

  • Canada bans Russian steel, aluminum imports as Joly raises 'regime change' in Moscow

    OTTAWA — Canada is banning the import of Russian steel and aluminum as part of its sanctions regime, as Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly raises the possibility of regime change in Moscow. Joly made the remarks at a Friday press conference where she discussed the importance of maintaining a diplomatic presence in Moscow. "We're able to see how much we're isolating the Russian regime right now — because we need to do so economically, politically and diplomatically — and what are the impacts a