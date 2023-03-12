Nancy Pelosi At SXSW: Former House Speaker Hopes Silicon Valley Bank Will Be Bought By Rival Bank; Talks About “Cult” & “Thug” Republican Party

Anyone missing their Sunday sermon this morning in Austin, TX, completely heard it in full from the 52nd former Speaker of the House who made a pitstop here at SXSW for The Atlantic session “The Future of Global Democracy”. Nancy Pelosi addressed several topics impacting the nation’s democracy and welfare including the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in her San Francisco backyard, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Republicans who prop political violence — and that was just in the first 20 minutes of her hour-long session.

When it comes to the Silicon Valley Bank, Pelosi’s hope after meeting with the FDIC last night is that a rival bank will arise and buy out the damaged financial institution before the market opens, so that it doesn’t fall on taxpayer money.

“I don’t think there’s an appetite in the country for bailing out a bank, but we have to honor the depositers,” said Pelosi at the LINE Hotel ballroom today.

“Many of the businees have accounts at that bank, they have money there so that they can pay the payroll,” explained Pelosi, “So, if this bank fails, we’re concerned about the payroll of the workers in these companies.”

“If they can’t pay the payroll or utility bill, this all literally goes down the drain. There are lots of reasons we should be selectively approaching this, we do not want contagion,” said Pelosi, meaning a domino effect where other banks in the U.S. start going under.

“We don’t want this to be systemic because that would be harmful to the economy and the rest,” said the House Rep from California’s 11th congressional district.

Conversation turned to the January 6 insurrection and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson recently exclaiming in newly release footage of the anarchistic protest that the people who stormed the Capitol weren’t insurrectionists, rather sightseers.

“Here’s the thing, we had a President of the United State who incited an insurrection,” she said about Trump, “That day was as horrible as it was imagined; the assault on this temple of democracy, they made an assault on our constitution…”

“They refused to send the National Guard,” she continued, “I was a major target, but I had security that got me out of there. I was concerned about my members, the press, the staff who were traumatized, the maintenance people who maintained the Capitol as these anarchists were making poo poo on the floor.”

“So something must be wrong with Tucker Carlson,” she said. Without naming Fox News by name, Pelosi added “there’s money that runs a lot of that, to get more viewers…they were more enthusiastically misled by what he has said.”



Pelosi wanted to make it clear that she’s not anti-Republican, it’s just what they’ve become in her opinion. “You’re a grand old party that has done great things, instead you turned into a cult, into a thug.”

Asked whether she’s certain if Trump will be our next President, Pelosi answered, “No. But we impeached him twice, and he’s going to lose twice.”

