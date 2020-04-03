Nancy Pelosi's Interview With Stephen Colbert Takes A NSFW Turn

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had a happy ending to a serious conversation on Thursday. (Watch the video above.)

The two had delved into several issues around the coronavirus pandemic ― including President Donald Trump’s opposition to vote-by-mail ― when Colbert asked Pelosi how anxious Americans can cope amid the crisis.

“Don’t hesitate to enjoy, or rest,” she said. “I always say to my members that recreate and recreate are the same word. It’s important to recreate, that is relax, so that you’re strong and recreate it for the fight ahead.”

Colbert seized the moment: “OK, you heard her, America. Pleasure is good right now. The speaker says don’t forget to pleasure yourself.”

“Not quite,” Pelosi replied with a laugh.

Fast-forward to 11:20 for the exchange.

