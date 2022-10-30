What Nancy Pelosi said about David DePape’s attack on her husband in their SF home

Gillian Brassil
·1 min read
Charles Sykes/AP file

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public comments about the attack on her husband in their San Francisco home, said that her children and grandchildren were “heartbroken and traumatized.”

“Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to members of Congress. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.”

Her husband, Paul Pelosi, underwent surgeries for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands after an intruder demanded to see the speaker and hit the 82-year-old with a hammer Friday morning.

The speaker, who was in Washington, D.C., during the attack, said in the letter that her husband’s condition “continues to improve.”

The intruder, 42-year-old David DePape, was charged with attempted homicide, elder abuse and several other felonies. He was also hospitalized after the attack.

DePape barged into the Pelosis’ Pacific Heights home shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday, asking “Where is Nancy?” and saying that he would wait for her. Police officers intervened after seeing Paul Pelosi and DePape grappling over a single hammer, with DePape eventually striking Pelosi.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that the department was leading an investigation into the attack and that the motive for it was still being determined.

Blog posts and reports showed the DePape touted conspiracy theories, QAnon beliefs and racist ideas.

The FBI and U.S. Capitol Police are working with the San Francisco Police Department in the joint investigation into the break-in, according to an announcement by the Capitol Police.

Here is Nancy Pelosi’s full letter about the attack:

Dear Colleague,

Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.

Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve.

We are also comforted by the words of the Book of Isaiah: “Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

We thank you and pray for the continued safety and well-being of your family.

Sincerely,

NANCY PELOSI

