Nancy Pelosi, Liz Cheney mum on their political future if Trump Republicans prevail

David Jackson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – Two of Donald Trump's most outspoken foes – Democrat Nancy Pelosi and Republican Liz Cheney – kept mum Sunday about their future plans should Trump-backed Republicans prevail in next month's elections.

When asked if she would remain the top House Democrat next year, Pelosi told CBS' Face The Nation: "I'm not talking about that. I'm here to talk about how we win the election."

Cheney, a former member of House Republican leadership who is leaving Congress after losing a GOP primary to a Trump-backed challenger, declined to say whether she would pursue a presidential bid against Trump in 2024. Cheney told NBC's Meet The Press she is too busy trying to stop Trump-backed "election deniers" in the short term.

"I am focused on what we gotta do to save the country from this dangerous moment we are in," Cheney said.

Cheney for president?: Cheney considers 2024 presidential bid after Wyoming loss; Murkowski leads in Alaska: updates

Pelosi in Taiwan:Pelosi gives strong backing to Taiwan's democracy; US braces for Chinese military drills

Cheney, a member of the special committee investigating Trump's role in the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, also said she hopes the ex-president responds to the committee's subpoena – but it would not allow Trump to turn his testimony into a circus.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi held a weekly news conference to answer questions from members of the press.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi held a weekly news conference to answer questions from members of the press.

Citing Trump's raucous debate with President Joe Biden during the 2020 election, Cheney said this isn't going to be "the food fight that that became. This is a far too serious set of issues."

Trump has not formally respond to the subpoena, but few if any legal analysts expect him to testify.

Meanwhile, on NBC's cable news channel MSNBC, President Joe Biden said that although he disagrees with Cheney on many issues, he "admires the hell out of her."

"She means what she says, she doesn't support the notion of use of violence, she doesn't support the notion, she insists that there are basic fundamental rules," Biden said on MSNBC’s "The Sunday Show."

He added: "It used to be that way all through the Senate."

The Trump subpoena:Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Donald Trump in investigation of Capitol riot

Pelosi and Cheney hit the Sunday shows little more than two weeks before Election Day in congressional midterm elections.

Political oddsmakers make Republicans the favorite to win control of the U.S. House, while a number of Senate races remain toss-ups.

Pelosi expressed confidence that Democrats would prevail because of their voter turnout plans. "I see very clearly that the ownership of the ground is with us," she told CBS. "It's about getting out the vote."

Over on NBC, Cheney said Republicans are poised to do well, though she and others are working against GOP "election deniers," Trump allies who echo his lies about voter fraud in the 2020 election.  Her targets include GOP gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake in Arizona and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania.

Honor the election?:Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won't commit to honoring election results

Trump and some of his allies pose a danger to democracy, and must be stopped, Cheney said. To that end, she criticized Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for reportedly saying that Cheney should "just ignore" the former president "like I do."

That's not possible, Cheney said, because another Trump presidential run would further splinter the Republican Party.

Saying the GOP is in a "very dangerous and toxic place," Cheney told NBC: "If Donald Trump is the nominee of the Republican Party, the party will shatter and there will be a conservative party that rises in its place."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nancy Pelosi, Liz Cheney mum on their political future after election

