Nancy Pelosi, Who Joined Congress in 1987, Announces That She Will Seek Reelection in 2024

Pelosi, 83, stepped down as the Democratic House leader last November, but the speaker emerita continues to represent San Francisco in Congress

WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi during the unveiling of a portrait of Speaker Pelosi at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 14, 2022

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday that she will seek reelection to another two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.

"Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery," a statement posted on X reads. "Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote. -Nancy"

Pelosi, 83, will no doubt face questions about her age in the lead-up to the 2024 election, particularly as some of her congressional colleagues have faced health woes in recent years.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, has faced calls to step down before her planned 2025 retirement since she was admitted to a San Francisco hospital to be treated for shingles earlier this year. Her leave ultimately stretched for two months and, upon her return to the Senate, she made comments to a reporter suggesting she was unaware she ever left.

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, 81, meanwhile, has also raised concerns about his health after he froze during press conferences in two separate instances that occurred weeks after being hospitalized with a concussion. McConnell's current term is slated to end in 2027.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses the media minutes after the Supreme Court overturned 'Roe v. Wade' on June 24, 2022

Last November, Pelosi announced she would step down as the Democratic House leader, making her announcement shortly after the Republican Party regained the majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, which had been controlled by Democrats for the previous four years.

The long-time congresswoman raised speculation that she might retire when she told CNN's Anderson Cooper in 2022 that a life-threatening attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, may affect her decision regarding her future.

But in an interview with This Week's George Stephanopoulos days later, Pelosi cleared the air, telling the ABC News anchor, "I don't have any plans to step away from Congress."

Paul Morigi/Getty Nancy and Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Dec. 4, 2022. Mr. Pelosi was brutally attacked in his San Francisco home less than two months earlier.

Last October, Paul was violently attacked in the couple's San Francisco home by an intruder who allegedly "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" per CNN sources. He reportedly attempted to tie Paul up "until Nancy got home," and was still "waiting for Nancy" when police arrived.

U.S. Capitol Police revealed that Nancy was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the overnight assault and his alleged attacker, David DePape, has since been charged with numerous offenses including attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.



