Nancy Pelosi and Husband Paul's Family to Hear 911 Call He Made During Brutal Attack: Report

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The family of Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi are expected to hear the 911 call Paul made while an assailant was brutally attacking him in his and Nancy's San Francisco home early Friday morning.

Armed with twist ties, rope, tape and the hammer reportedly used to break through the home's sliding glass door, a suspect — whom authorities later identified as David DePape — allegedly tried restraining Paul so that they could wait for Nancy to return. However, Paul soon got away to the bathroom with a phone to dial 911.

The pair's relatives are expected to be able to hear his call, a source told CNN.

They will also be able to view responding officers' bodycam footage, which is expected to show their view of Paul opening the door as the suspect hit him with a hammer, the outlet added.

DePape's lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Says She Is 'Heartbroken and Traumatized' After Husband Paul Was Attacked in Their Home

The Justice Department announced Monday that it had officially charged DePape with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties. He could face up to 30 years for the crime.

Federal officials also charged DePape with attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties. That charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.

DePape pleaded not guilty.

Documents say that Paul told San Francisco Police Department officers that he was sleeping in his bedroom when a stranger barged in "looking for Nancy Pelosi."

RELATED: Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'

Two police officers arrived on the scene shortly after Paul, 82, called 911 "where they encountered Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling over a hammer," the DOJ said.

"Officers told the men to drop the hammer, and DePape allegedly gained control of the hammer and swung it, striking Pelosi in the head. Officers immediately restrained DePape, while Pelosi appeared to be unconscious on the ground."

Paul suffered a skull fracture and other "serious injuries" that forced him to undergo surgery. The operation for his fractured skull was "successful," Nancy's spokesperson Drew Hammill announced Friday afternoon.

RELATED VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul 'Violently Assaulted' with Hammer in His San Francisco Home Overnight: Reports

criminal complaint released by the Department of Justice on Monday suggests that DePape entered the home with plans to hold the House speaker, 82, hostage, break her kneecaps if she did not cooperate, and use her to set an example to other Democratic lawmakers. The evidence comes from a taped interview with the suspect himself, in which he described his plans and actions to San Francisco police officers.

One thing the intruder seemingly didn't consider was whether Nancy, who spends much of her time working in Washington, D.C., would be home. She wasn't, foiling his supposed plan and allegedly sparking chaos as he scrambled to figure out what to do about her husband, Paul.

"DePape explained that he did not leave after [Paul's] call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender," the complaint reads.

On Tuesday, Nancy shared an update on Paul's condition and said he has a "long recovery ahead" after the "horrific attack."

