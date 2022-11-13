Nancy Pelosi Clarifies She's Not Planning to Leave Congress, Only Deciding Whether to Keep Leadership Role

Kyler Alvord
·3 min read
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi isn't wishing Washington farewell just yet.

The Democratic House speaker, 82, recently told CNN's Anderson Cooper that the life-threatening attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, may affect her decision to retire, sparking confusion about whether she meant resigning her post as Democratic House leader or retiring from Congress altogether.

In an interview with This Week's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Pelosi cleared the air, telling the ABC News anchor, "I don't have any plans to step away from Congress."

As for when she'll make a decision about seeking a leadership position in the upcoming term, Pelosi said she's still focused on getting Democrats over the finish line in the midterms. "I'm not making any comments until this election is finished, and we have a little more time to go," she said. "I wish it would be faster, but it isn't."

RELATED: Who Will Be the Next Speaker of the House? Republicans Weigh Options as GOP Majority Looks Likely

When Pelosi began her second run as House speaker in 2018, she stated that she would only serve a maximum of four years in the role. Then, she carried Democrats through two impeachment hearings, an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, multiple legislative landmarks and a 2022 midterm season in which her party exceeded everyone's expectations.

Given the change in circumstance, some believe that Pelosi would want to continue her hot streak as speaker if Democrats retain the House majority — a feat that looks unlikely, but certainly possible, after a handful of upset wins put the party in a stronger-than-expected position.

Pelosi, however, has stayed quiet on her plans while votes from Tuesday continue to pour in. A few potential names have floated around to replace her as the top House Democrat should she choose to step back, but those campaigns are stalled while representatives wait to see where her head is at.

RELATED: Why Did Polls Prepare Us for a Red Wave? Experts Weigh In on the Surprising Midterm Election Results

UNITED STATES - JULY 29: From left, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., are seen after a bill enrollment ceremony for the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act of 2022, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - JULY 29: From left, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., are seen after a bill enrollment ceremony for the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act of 2022, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Democratic Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Speaking with Stephanopoulos, Pelosi also explained why she has, from day one, stood firm in her belief that Democrats would not perform as poorly in 2022 as polling suggested.

"It was not anything that we ever accepted when the pundits in Washington said we couldn't win because history, history, history," Pelosi explained. "Elections are about the future."

RELATED: Democrats Maintain Control of Senate, Fending Off Strong Republican Challengers in Several Battleground Races

She continued: "I'm very proud of our candidates, both our incumbents as well as our red to blue candidates. They never accepted the punditry that they couldn't win, they had courage, they had purpose, and they understood their district. They also rejected calls from Washington about, 'Oh, your message should change.' No, our message was clear: people over politics."

Pelosi said she hopes Tuesday's election results are a "lesson" to political pundits that a race isn't over until the votes are in. "It depresses the vote sometimes when people say 'it's all over' 18 months before the election. We never accepted that."

Latest Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi says ‘disgusting’ Republican reaction to attack on her husband may have influenced midterm voters

    Muted GOP response came as far-right openly mocked violent attack against Paul Pelosi

  • Matt Hancock drenched in slime and pelted with feathers during latest I'm A Celebrity trial

    Matt Hancock was drenched in slime and custard and pelted with feathers as he took part in his fourth bushtucker trial on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The former health secretary, 44, and his 23-year-old campmate Owen Warner, who plays Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks, were voted by the public to do Friday's trial. The rest of the campmates watched on as the trial got underway, with presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly explaining they would need to secure 11 stars to feed the whole camp.

  • Viral video reveals entire alligator inside Burmese python's stomach in Florida

    A Burmese python's last meal came as a surprise to scientists in Florida. Here's what they found when cut open the 18-foot snake.

  • The Ford government has expanded Ottawa's boundary. Here's what's been added

    Ontario's minister of municipal affairs and housing used his powers to expand the City of Ottawa's urban boundary last week by 654 hectares, and has included agricultural fields and lands near a quarry that staff had previously chosen to avoid. While not every last hectare will be developable, Steve Clark's additions — released Nov. 4 and not open to appeal — have increased the 1,281-hectare urban expansion council approved in May 2020 by about 50 per cent. "This is going to create more urban sp

  • Vladimir Putin Is Bringing Back Military Training To Russian Schools To Prepare Students For Ukraine War

    It's the first time it will have been on the curriculum in 30 years.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4

    HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he mad

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links bel

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper