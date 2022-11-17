Nancy Pelosi built a legacy for generations to come. That's what real leaders do.

Nancy Pelosi stood before her colleagues Thursday as she has so many times before: poised, determined and clear on her intentions to do what is best for a country she loves.

Pelosi, one of the most prominent politicians in American history, announced she will not seek a Democratic Party leadership position when the new Congress is seated in January. She will continue to serve as a member of the House.

“For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect,” she said in a speech from the House floor. “And I am grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”

Homemaker-turned-powerhouse politician

Republicans claimed majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives this week, setting the stage for Pelosi to unveil her plans for a new term. It was becoming increasing clear that Pelosi was considering a supporting role among Democrats. The recent attack on her husband may have sealed the deal.

While this homemaker-turned-powerhouse politician is passing the torch, I have little doubt she will continue to use her old-school, strategic approach to legislating and leadership.

Her gavel may become smaller, but it will bang just as loud.

Pelosi, 82, became the first woman to ascend to House leadership as Democratic whip in 2001 and the first to steer a party in Congress in 2003, when she became minority leader. She was elected to the speaker post in 2007.

Consummate public servant

I met and interviewed Pelosi in 2019. I felt her quiet strength emanate with every word. I know she has her fair share of detractors – as most politicians do – but there is no denying her rightful place as a giant and consummate public servant in America's political system.

She drove a people-first legislative agenda while masterfully corralling a caucus that found itself sometimes in dissent. Her unwavering persistence – the many off-hours phone calls and backdoor meetings with lawmakers – showed a level of accessibility and willingness to listen and compromise that is often void in Washington politics.

Pelosi managed to guide groundbreaking legislation – including the Affordable Care Act under then-President Barack Obama, and the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act under President Joe Biden – through the House during the particularly volatile political climate in recent years.

“You could argue she’s been the strongest speaker in history,” former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich told The Washington Post last year. “She has shown more capacity to organize and muscle, with really narrow margins.”

Pelosi has loomed large for decades as the most powerful woman in Washington and as one of the most effective House speakers in history. No one will ever be able to take those accomplishments away from her.

She has proudly called herself a liberal, one who is driven by a mostly social agenda that includes advocating for children, women and America's working class. I never got the sense that Pelosi was power hungry or elitist; her larger-than-life persona exists simply because she exists.

And her leadership has proved to be an unshakeable force for American democracy. Political ideologies aside, Pelosi has served her country and constituency with decency and distinction. She has built a legacy for generations to come. That is what real leaders do.

Thank you, Madam Speaker.

