Nancy A. Meyer named president of the Miami Herald, overseeing business operations

Nancy A. Meyer will join the Miami Herald as president, the McClatchy Company announced Friday. She will be responsible for the business operations of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald.

A media industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience, Meyer has worked at Gannett, Tribune and Hearst. Most recently, she led Florida operations for Tribune as publisher and general manager of the Sun Sentinel Media Group in Fort Lauderdale and the Orlando Sentinel.

Meyer will lead the business side of the Herald and el Nuevo Herald, focusing on advertising, finance and operations. She will report to Kristin Roberts, senior vice president of News at McClatchy.

“Nancy is an accomplished media business leader with a track record of success,” Roberts said in an internal note to the Miami team. “Equally critical, she is a fierce advocate for the power and value of local journalism.”

Meyer is an active member of the Florida civic community and currently serves as a member of The Alliance of Greater Fort Lauderdale Board of Directors, Broward Business Council on Homelessness, Broward Workshop, Nova Southeastern University Ambassador’s Board, Orlando Economic Development Commission’s Governors’ Council, Central Florida – Project Opioid. She als0 has worked extensively with the Susan G. Komen foundation.

“I am proud and honored to be leading a media company that has a tradition of strong investigative and watchdog journalism while also covering the local interests of the Miami community,” Meyer said in the note. “My priority and our highest purpose is to ensure great journalism, engage our audiences on all platforms and ensure we meet the future demands of our advertisers and readers.”

She will join the Miami Herald Oct. 12.