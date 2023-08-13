Nancy Mace’s prayer breakfast comment lacked taste and understanding of her audience | Opinion

Know your audience

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace’s joke fell flat at a recent prayer breakfast hosted by the S.C. Republican Party. In an attempt to appear relevant and relatable, she decided it was appropriate to share her and her fiance’s morning bedroom antics.

This was not only bizarre, but concerning. Firstly, her cheap and crass shot at a joke did not serve its purpose, bringing silence, not laughter, as even she admitted it was TMI (too much information).

No one is interested in what she and her fiancé are doing prior to any meeting, much less a prayer breakfast.

If she doesn’t know her audience at a prayer breakfast, where will she know her audience?

This was Rep. Mace disrespecting and dishonoring her audience, which we know included faithful Christians, church leaders, pastors and lay workers.

She has shown us more than once who she is and it is time to start believing her.

More than her joke fell flat. She did.

Jackie Morfesis, Charleston

Teacher deserves support

I was heartened to see the strong community support for Mary Wood, the exemplary teacher who had previously been criticized for assigning thought-provoking essays on the topic of racism to students in her Advanced Placement English class at Chapin High School.

Addressing the topic of racism made some students, or more likely their parents, uncomfortable. Extremists would prohibit our high school students from engaging in any serious examination of racial issues.

Developing leaders who can solve the problems that our state faces will require that students acknowledge our societal shortcomings and learn from all our shared history.

It is shameful that some of our leaders lack the courage to acknowledge that exploitation of our less fortunate citizens — both black and white — is an important part of South Carolina’s economic history.

Our collective future depends on the success of the public schools, and our schools are under attack by supporters of privatization.

Educators deserve the respect that community members demonstrated by speaking on behalf of this teacher and in support of academic freedom.

Janelle Rivers, Columbia

Preserve Social Security

On Monday, Social Security marks its 88th anniversary.

As a 75-year-old retiree, I want to ensure it remains a benefit for our citizens. I certainly appreciate the benefits I gained from 45 years of employment.

Social Security, created in 1935 after the 2929 stock crash and Great Depression, is based on the concept that individuals contribute to a central fund managed by the government. This fund is used to provide income to individuals when they retire and can no longer work.

Social Security also provides benefits when people become disabled or are survivors of a deceased worker.

Current workers and their employers pay into Social Security through payroll deductions. The payroll deduction is part of the FICA tax.

According to AARP data, nearly 40% of South Carolinians ages 65 and older would be living in poverty were it not for Social Security.

That data also indicates that 21% of individuals 65 and older live in families that rely on this program for at least 90% of their income.

We should all honor and appreciate this significant American program.

Frances Ashe-Goins, Columbia

Scott, not Haley

Here is a scenario that could happen for those of you who want to see a Republican president. If I were Donald Trump, I would pick Tim Scott for my vice president.

Scott is smart, has no enemies and is an honest man.

As much as I want to see Trump wearing orange, I also recognize that this country needs an honest man who can bring most of Congress and the Senate together. Tim Scott is that man.

In other words, my scenario has Trump going to prison and Scott taking over. It would be the best thing to happen to our country in years.

Biden, a nice guy, is too old. We need a young progressive leader and Tim Scott is that man.

As far as Nikki Haley goes, she changes like the wind. Example: She critiqued Trump for the Jan. 6 riots in 2021, but has also called for giving him a break. She needs to drop out.

Pat Clark, Columbia