Nancy Frangione, Another World and All My Children actress, dies at 70

Nancy Frangione, the soap star best known for her roles as Cecile DePoulignac on Another World and Tara Martin on All My Children, died Aug. 18 in her native Massachusetts. She was 70.

A cause of death is not yet known.

Frangione made her soap debut as Tara on All My Children in 1977, starring as the character until 1979, before landing her most notable role as the scheming Cecile in Another World in 1980. The performance nabbed her Soap Opera Digest's Outstanding Villainess award. She would go on to play the role for several years.

Nancy Frangione (as Bonnie Griswold) in "Sharing Richard," a CBS made for TV movie

CBS via Getty Images Nancy Frangione

In 1985, Frangione temporarily filled in for actress Andrea Evans to portray Tina Lord on One Life to Live. Her other television credits included playing the role of Fran Fine's cousin Marsha on The Nanny, Elizabeth Benson on Matlock, Karana on Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, and Mrs. Bailey on Highway to Heaven. Frangione also starred in the TV movies Sharing Richard and In the Line of Duty: A Cop for the Killing.

ALL MY CHILDREN - NANCY FRANGIONE and RICHARD VAN VLEET

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Nancy Frangione on 'All My Children'

She is survived by her daughter, whom she shared with her ex-husband and Another World costar Christopher Rich.

Related content: