Nancy Drew boss slams The CW after show's cancellation

The CW

Nancy Drew aired its season 4 finale this week, which ended up serving as the show's overall ending after network The CW pulled the plug on the famous investigator's latest outing.

Executive producer Larry Teng has hit out at the network for not telling him about the decision as soon as it was made, explaining that it didn't leave much room to turn season 4's last episode into a proper conclusion for years' worth of storytelling.

Over on X/Twitter, Teng wrote: "From what I’ve read, the reaction to the series finale have been mostly positive. Now imagine if you watched that finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of #NancyDrew ever. Because that’s what almost happened."

The CW

Teng explained that Nancy actress Kennedy McMann was due to film The Good Lawyer, and asked what her Nancy Drew schedule was going to be like so she could do both shows, so the producers at CBS asked The CW's president on her behalf.

"It was then, he said to us 'Oh, we’re not picking you up. The show is too expensive.'" Teng added. "Had our Studio not made that call, who knows if we would’ve ever been told. At that point in the season there were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale.

"What a f**king shitty way of telling us we were getting cancelled. Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible. That’s why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. It was so glib."

The EP added that networks have "every right" to cancel a show if it's not profitable, but stated that the decision to withhold the news of the axe showed "no consideration" for the staff or fans.

The CW

"To have clearly known in advance and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain f**king disrespect," he concluded.

Nancy Drew aired on The CW in the US. It does not have a broadcaster in the UK.

You Might Also Like