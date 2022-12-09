Nancy Daniels and Jane Latman Exit Warner Bros. Discovery in Latest Executive Shakeup

Warner Bros. Discovery has ousted HGTV and Food Network executive Jane Latman, Travel Channel executive Matt Butler and Turner Networks executives Nancy Daniels and Scott Lewers as part of its ongoing restructuring, TheWrap has confirmed.

The shakeup was announced in a memo by Kathleen Finch, the chairman and chief content officer of the entertainment giant’s U.S. Networks Group.

“Over these last eight months as a merged team we have gained a better understanding of our combined business and organizational structure, and it’s become more clear that we need to make additional adjustments for the future as we evolve to a more streamlined operating model,” Finch wrote.

She added that the changes would enable the business to “run more effectively and collaboratively across all the brands and business functions while maintaining our robust culture of content creation and powerful storytelling.”

Under Latman’s leadership, HGTV delivered buzzworthy tentpole series as well as an expanded roster of franchises and fan favorites like “Home Town Takeover,” “Celebrity IOU” and “Rock the Block,” as well as a host of freshman hits such as “Ugliest House in America,” “Married to Real Estate” and Food Network’s “Bobby’s Triple Threat.” She also had oversight of discovery+ originals such as “Trixie Motel” and “Kendra Sells Hollywood.”

Latman’s departure will hand over creative oversight to Food Network content executive Betsy Sanner Ayala and HGTV content executive Loren Ruch.

