Nanamica's SS22 Collection Is All About Wardrobe Staples

Japanese label nanamica has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection filled with everyday staples.

Titled "One Ocean, All Lands," the range is all about styling seasonless wardrobe essentials. A continuation of the brand's usual minimalist aesthetic, pieces include lightweight coats, striped shirts, loose-fitted trousers and more. Crewneck sweaters are layered with oversized shirts, while hoodies are worn with relaxed cargo pants. Branding remains minimal throughout, with the collection's title printed at the shirts' hems. Rounding out the release are tote bags and bucket hats, as well as a hooded pullover jacket offered in red, navy and white.

Peep the "One Ocean, All Lands" collection above. The SS22 pieces are now available at nanamica's online store.