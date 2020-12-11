Nanalysis Wins European Competitive Bid with NextGen MRI System for Personalized Medicine Research

STRASBOURG, France, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (Nanalysis), (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), through its subsidiary RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D), is pleased to announce that it has won a C$1.2M non-repayable grant to further leverage its proprietary Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) technology for smart NextGen clinical MRI systems. This product, based on the Cameleon4TM Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) product, will advance these devices an additional step towards the personalized medicine of the future.

Rémy Schimpf, Senior VP Sales states "We are very pleased to win this competitive project, which is consistent with our strategy to leverage our Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy technology for MRI applications, which we offer through OEM partnerships. When I founded RS2D 15 years ago, I had a vision to build a family of products in NMR and MRI that use a common technology platform. We are succeeding at this objective. I am extremely proud that our application was selected together with 60 other successful projects out of 902 submissions, by experts at the European Commission (EC), receiving a perfect score of 5 out of 5. The EC evaluators stated in writing that our project has a unique 'Clarity of the radical vision of a science-enabled technology and its differentiation from current paradigms'.

This project combines our Cameleon4TM technology, used in our benchtop and high-field NMR products, with our NextGen software, in partnership with leaders in personalized medicine and high sensitivity MRI technology such as Haute Ecole Specialisée de Suisse Occidental in Basel, Switzerland. MRI is a very powerful and widely used diagnostic technique, but it has a known weakness: Sensitivity. The main objective of this project is to demonstrate that tremendous sensitivity gains can be achieved using magnetic resonance to activate gamma emissions. Combined with Artificial Intelligence software techniques, this can lead to life-saving medical solutions in the near future."

Imaging sample (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

RS2D Cameleon4(TM) (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Sean Krakiwsky, founder and CEO of Nanalysis added, "Working with such an impressive consortium of organizations is a testament to our position as a global innovator in NextGen NMR and MRI technology. We are developing safe and smart solutions for the personalized medicine of tomorrow. Projects such as this, along with our Alternatives to Gadolinium MRI project and others, will lead us to exciting product opportunities which we will launch with partners. We are pursuing this strategy, while maintaining profitability in our MRI business unit, which includes installation and maintenance of full systems, so that we remain connected to the needs of MRI users, as we develop NextGen technologies. Our MRI and NMR teams work very closely together to maximize overlap and more importantly to identify unique patent protected technology commonalities at the math and physics level. I am incredibly proud of our team in Strasbourg, which is leading this area of innovation for our company."

The following organizations are part of the successful project entitled "Gamma-MRI: The future of molecular imaging":

Haute Ecole Specialisée de Suisse Occidental, Switzerland

University de Geneve, Switzerland

Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain

RS2D SAS, France

European Organization for Nuclear Research, Switzerland

Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium

Tecnologias Avanzadas Iinspiralta SL, Spain

Partners are in the process of signing the official Consortium Agreement, which has an internal deadline of December 15, 2020, after which the EC will ratify the project.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI' and Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol 'NSCIF'.

Nanalysis business is what we term "MRI for industry": It develops and manufactures portable NMR spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady60™ was the first fully featured portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens, and the company continues to develop new products and has a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis began taking orders for the 100MHz device in early 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful non-cryogen, permanent magnet compact NMR device ever brought to market. Nanalysis devices are used by chemical professionals in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The company continues to exploit new global market opportunities both independently and with partners.

In March 2020, the Company acquired all outstanding shares of RS2D, a complementary technology company based in Strasbourg France that specializes in the development of cutting-edge MR electronics. Based on a single electronic board, RS2D has developed MR product lines in high-field (HF) NMR and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) that can further advance Nanalysis' existing product line, while the new products to round out the Company's magnetic resonance technology portfolio.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

