Nanaimo police searching for missing 24-year-old woman

Police in Nanaimo are asking the public for help finding 24-year-old Ashley Skeldoch, who has been missing since Tuesday.

Skeldoch's family reported her missing after being unable to contact her by phone.

"The fact that she dropped off the map without contacting her family, this is a significant departure from the norm for her," said Const. Gary O'Brien with the Nanaimo RCMP.

Investigators believe Skeldoch may be in the company of 28-year-old Garrett Sahm of Nanaimo. Police say Sahm is wanted on several outstanding warrants, including sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.

Police believe Skeldoch and Sahm may be in a relationship.

"He is extremely violent, so we are very concerned with her safety," said O'Brien.

Investigators say Ashley Skeldoch may be travelling with Garrett Sahm who police consider to be extremely violent.

Skeldoch is described as:

White.

Five feet three inches and 105 pounds.

Long brown hair and brown eyes.

Sahm is described as:

White.

Five feet 11 inches and 135 pounds.

Receding brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on either Skeldoch or Sahm's whereabouts is asked to contact police.