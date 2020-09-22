Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu are Dishing Out Major Couple Goals

Even though she has taken a break from Bollywood, Namrata Shirodkar still has millions of fans. Her latest picture with her husband Mahesh Babu has quickly become viral on social media. In her latest Instagram post, she can be seen cosying up with her husband and holding each other in a tight embrace. She wanted to send out a message to over 2 million followers about how important love is in our lives.

Soon after she posted the pic, several fans rushed to the comment section to shower the couple with compliments and calling them #CoupleGoals.

She posted the image with this caption: “Only emotion that makes us live happy lives. Kindness, empathy, compassion all stem from this emotion of love. Love is the truest n highest form of being evolved! This is my perception! So be loving and be kind & compassionate people to each other! We have one life to live and one life to give. #behappy #besafe #bekind this ones with my true happiness,” she wrote.

Underneath the caption, she wrote ‘pic courtesy @sitaraghattamaneni” referring to their daughter, Sitara. Her daughter is not even ten years old yet but is quite a celebrity on Instagram already. She has over 2,70,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform. The couple also has a teenage son who is a slightly smaller celebrity than his young sister with over 1,37,000 followers. Both of the children have verified accounts.

Namrata met her husband on the sets of Vamsi in 2000 and married him in 2005. Ever since then, they have been together, being one of the strongest couples in film industry. The former Miss India uses her Instagram platform to regularly update fans about the home front, sharing cute pictures of the family.

While this image received a lot of love and attention from the fans, Namrata seems to be in a bit of trouble right now. With news breaking about her alleged involvement in the drug probe by NCB (in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput case), her subsequent Instagram post was bombarded with fans of Sushant and anti-drug people with accusations of their own.