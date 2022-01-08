Nampa man dies in Boise County crash after his truck falls in the Payette River

A 39-year-old Nampa man is dead after his vehicle fell Friday afternoon into the Payette River on Idaho 55 north of Horseshoe Bend, according to Idaho State Police.

Around 3:55 p.m., the man was driving a pickup truck north on the highway near milepost 72, about seven miles south of Banks, when his truck “left the shoulder of the roadway and went into the river,” according to a news release.

He died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The highway in Boise County was blocked for about 7 1/2 hours Friday while crews cleared the area.