Names and numbers: Ranked fighters in action this week ending July 23

Each week, MMA Junkie reviews the resumes of top fighters across the world’s best promotions to complete the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings. Fighters competing in the UFC, Bellator, PFL, and other key promotions are eligible for our global rankings.

Week in and week out, top competitors put their ranking on the line when they step into the cage, making these fights matter just a little bit more.

Check below for a breakdown of which ranked fighters are in action this week.

Women’s flyweight division: HM Molly McCann (12-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) faces Hannah Goldy (6-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 208.

McCann enters on a two-fight winning streak over Ji Yeon Kim and Luana Carolina.

Middleweight division: No. 15 Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA, 9-5 UFC) faces HM Chris Curtis (29-8 MMA, 3-0 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 208.

Hermansson lost his previous outing against Sean Strickland and has traded wins and losses in his past six bouts.

Curtis is on an eight-fight winning streak

Paul Craig (left) and Volkan Oezdemir (right).

Light heavyweight: No. 15 Volkan Oezdemir (17-6 MMA, 5-5 UFC) faces HM Paul Craig (16-4-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 208.

Former title challenger Oezdemir enters on a two-fight skid, losing to Magomed Ankalaev and Jiri Prochazka.

Craig has not lost in his previous six bouts, picking up five wins and one draw.

Heavyweight: No. 6 Curtis Blaydes vs. No. 7 Tom Aspinall

Heavyweight: No. 6 Curtis Blaydes (16-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) faces No. 7 Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC) in the main event of UFC Fight Night 208.

Blaydes enters on a two-fight winning streak, defeating Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus.

Aspinall has won eight bouts in a row, most recently against Alexander Volkov by first-round submission.

