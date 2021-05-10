His Name's Joe Biden and He Approves This Raincoat

Photo credit: Saul Loeb

Joe Biden's presidency began with more of a sigh than a bang. Because, following several days that felt like one long free fall at the crescendo of a particularly jarring David Lynch movie, relief washed over millions across the world. No more mad tweets. No more Roman feasts of Big Macs and Filets-o-Fish during a government shutdown when White House staff weren't getting paid. No more C4 on the pillars of democracy. Here was 'Middle-Class Joe', as the pundits so liked to say. Or, perhaps more befittingly, Average Joe. This president was to be kinda dull. After the last four years, there was something reassuring about that.

Lots of really terrible stuff happened after that (the worst being a raid on the US Capitol incited by the outgoing president, and one in which several people died). But as Biden took to the stage in Delaware under fireworks to the dulcet, totally expected tones of Tina Turner ('Simply the Best', naturally), he looked like Average Joe. By Washington standards, anyway. Navy suit. Blue tie. Crisp white shirt. Message of hope, and solidarity, and a president for ALL Americans – even those who believe him to be part of a global cabal of elite cannibals. Average president stuff.

Photo credit: Saul Loeb

And so, the suits stuck, as they always have. At his inauguration, Biden elected for Ralph Lauren, and precisely zero people were surprised. What could be any more American than wearing the most quintessential American designer? And during a trip to Camp David over the weekend, Biden elected for a raincoat, and precisely... six style writers were surprised. For all of Mr President's encouragingly beige taste in suits, a classic 'goooooood day to you sir' raincoat hasn't been part of the White House rotation for some years now.

But it was! This raincoat was menswear with a Capitol 'M'. We've seen it before, and it's pretty cool, and it's very much within the remit of 'golden age' politicians before they were forced to perform the whip nae nae on Ellen in a bid to prove that yes, they do care about The Kids. It's from that golden age where Biden derives most of his personal brand. He wants to look like the presidents on eerily soulless paintings in the White House. He wants to go for menswear that's solid, and sedate, and, in this instance, astonishingly current as guys elsewhere have taken to pairing a big old mac with a pair of beat up Vans and blue jeans. You don't need to watch Biden whip or nae nae to get it, thank God. Just visit Uniqlo instead, where a very similar nice piece is on sale at 50 per cent off.

Story continues

It's another small scale flourish that Biden likes to roll out every now and then, like his skilful mastery of the three point crown pocket square, and the tailoring fits that are legitimately flattering. This man is 78-years-old. He's doing alright with his wardrobe, all things considered. And while the hankering for 'the good old day' is problematic – America, like all countries, must move forward and do new things and not obsess over bygone eras that weren't so good for many people – it looks like Average Joe, in menswear terms, is an Above Average president.



Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox

SIGN UP

Need some positivity right now? Subscribe to Esquire now for a hit of style, fitness, culture and advice from the experts

SUBSCRIBE

You Might Also Like