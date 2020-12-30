The names and citations of the new members of the Order of Canada

OTTAWA — Here are the names, level and citations of the 59 newest members of the Order of Canada, unveiled Wednesday and provided by Rideau Hall:

Officers

John Borrows (Victoria, B.C.): For his scholarly work on Indigenous rights and legal traditions, which have had a significant impact across Canada and abroad.

Helen M. Burt (Vancouver, B.C.): For her life-altering research on drug delivery systems, for her leadership at the University of British Columbia and for her community engagement.

John Challis: (West Vancouver, B.C.): For his seminal contributions to the field of obstetrics and genecology, and to health research and innovation in Canada and abroad.

Elizabeth A. Edwards (Toronto, Ont.): For her foundational contributions to bioremediation and for amplifying the value of cross disciplinary collaboration.

J. Edward Johnson (Montreal, Que.): For his determining role in one of the country’s largest financial groups and for his sound governance in the field of education.

Daniel Heath Justice (Halfmoon Bay, B.C.): For his prolific contributions to the field of contemporary Indigenous studies in Canada and abroad.

Vivian McAlister (London, Ont.): For his seminal contributions to and leadership in the military and civilian surgical communities, as a medical practitioner, researcher and educator.

Antony David John Penikett (Vancouver, B.C.): For his contributions as a teacher, negotiator and public servant, and for his human rights activism.

Lynn Smith (Vancouver, B.C.): For her extensive and pioneering contributions to the Canadian legal system as a lawyer, academic and judge.

Daniel John Taylor (Toronto, Ont.): For his achievements as an internationally renowned opera singer and for his commitment to mentoring the next generation of Canadian singers.

Yanick Villedieu (Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, Que.): For his illustrious career as a science journalist and his ability to distill complex issues into simple terms, which enabled him to demystify science for generations of Canadians.

Lori Jeanne West (Edmonton, Alta.): For her leadership in the field of organ transplantation and donation, notably for her breakthrough research in infant heart transplantation.

Members

Mary S. Aitken (Toronto, Ont.): For her leading entrepreneurship in the financial sector and for her dedication to reducing gender disparity in Canadian business.

Yaprak Baltacıoğlu (Ottawa, Ont.): For her long-standing contributions to Canada's public service, having distinguished herself in several leadership roles.

Arthur Frank-Art Bergmann: (Rocky View County, Alta.): For his indelible contributions to the Canadian punk music scene, and for his thought-provoking discourse on social, gender and racial inequalities.

Guy Berthiaume (Laval, Que.): For his leadership in the preservation of our collective heritage and for making it more accessible to all Canadians.

Myer Bick (Côte Saint-Luc, Que.): For his exemplary leadership in fundraising for health establishments, as well as for his multifaceted community service.

Carolle Brabant (Montréal, Que.): For her innovative leadership at the helm of Telefilm Canada and for supporting diverse and emerging filmmakers.

Michael S. W. Bradstreet (Vittoria, Ont.): For his leadership in the protection of natural habitats and for his innovative bird conservation initiatives.

John W. Brink (Edmonton, Alta.): For promoting and preserving Blackfoot culture through his roles as archaeologist, curator and author.

Barbara Elizabeth Butler (Mahone Bay, N.S.): For her contributions to the musical landscape of Nova Scotia, notably through her promotion of numerous concert series across the province.

James Casey (Charlottetown, P.E.I.): For his leading business acumen in Canadian manufacturing, and for his active involvement in the energy, agriculture and health sectors.

Brian Cherney (Montréal, Que.): For his lifelong devotion to Canadian music, as an internationally renowned composer, educator and scholar.

Gina Parvaneh Cody (North York, Ont.): For her long-standing career as an engineer and business leader, and for being a trailblazer for women in the field.

David Cooper (Vancouver, B.C.): For his innovative contributions to Canadian performance photography and for his dedicated mentorship of emerging artists.

Michel Cusson (Montréal, Que.): For his role in the evolution of jazz across Canada and for his acclaimed contributions to the entertainment industry.

Rita Davies (Toronto, Ont.): For her leadership at the helm of several cultural organizations and for her steadfast devotion to the arts.

Serge Demers (Lac-des-Aigles, Que.): For his multidisciplinary research into marine ecosystems and for his leadership within several marine science organizations.

Stanley Louis Dragland (St. John’s, N.L.): For his contributions to Canadian literature as a writer, publisher and editor, and for his distinguished career as an English professor.

L. David Dubé (Saskatoon, Sask.): For his contributions to business and for his multifaceted philanthropic involvement within his community.

Jacalyn Duffin (Kingston, Ont.): For her leadership as an academic and mentor in the field of medical history.

John Grigsby Geiger (Toronto, Ont.): For his fiction and non-fiction work, and for his steadfast commitment to celebrating the diversity of Canada’s geography, history and heritage.

Susan R. George Bahl (Toronto, Ont.): For her pioneering contributions to the fields of molecular pharmacology and neuroendocrinology.

Vivek Goel (Toronto, Ont.): For his contributions as an academic and administrator who is committed to the advancement of public health services, evidence-based health care and research innovation.

Gary Gullickson (Saskatoon, Sask.): For advancing the music and arts communities in Saskatoon, as a renowned choir director and educator.

John Hartman (Lafontaine, Ont.): For enriching Canadian contemporary art by bringing landscapes and cityscapes to life on printing plates, canvas and paper.

Father James Lassiter Holland (Edmonton, Alta.): For his dedicated service to Indigenous communities in Edmonton and for his commitment to reconciliation and inclusion.

Sally Horsfall Eaton (Toronto, Ont.): For her leadership and philanthropy, notably in the health care and education sectors, and for her advocacy on behalf of people with disabilities.

Raymond Ivany (Wolfville, N.S.): For his steadfast commitment to higher education and public service in Nova Scotia, as a highly respected community builder.

Michael A. S. Jewett (Toronto, Ont.): For his life-saving innovations in surgical oncology and for his advocacy of patient-centred clinical care.

Elder Carolyn King (Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Ont.): For her expertise in community development, her advocacy of Indigenous-led initiatives, and her efforts to improve Canadians' understanding of First Nations.

Robert Krell (Vancouver, B.C.): For his contributions to our understanding of mass ethnopolitical violence, and for his advocacy on behalf of Holocaust survivors.

Susan Keiko Langdon (Toronto, Ont.): For her contributions to the fashion industry as an executive, mentor and educator who has positively impacted Canada's culture and economy.

Larry J. Macdonald (Okotoks, Alta.): For his business and community leadership, and for his long-time commitment to volunteerism and philanthropy.

Louise Mailhot (Montréal, Que.): For her contributions to the judicial profession, notably for her advocacy of gender equality and the promotion of women in the field.

Marilyn McHarg (Dundas, Ont.): For her expertise and leadership of global health initiatives supporting underserved communities, notably through Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières.

Cheryl Lisa Meeches (Long Plain First Nation, Man.): For her multidimensional contributions to Canada’s social and cultural landscapes.

Andrew T. Molson (Montréal, Que.): For his commitment to business, and for his philanthropy in support of Montréal's education, arts and health sectors.

Geoffrey Molson (Montréal, Que.): For his entrepreneurial leadership and for his philanthropic contributions, notably through the family’s foundation and other local organizations.

Morris Moscovitch (Toronto, Ont.): For his contributions to the fields of clinical neuropsychology and cognitive neuroscience, notably his ground-breaking memory research.

Ginette Noiseux (Montréal, Que.): For her leading expertise in stage direction and costume design, and for her dedicated efforts to showcase emerging Canadian talent.

Leonard Pennachetti (Beamsville, Ont.): For his key role in developing the Ontario wine industry and for fostering tourism in the Niagara Peninsula region.

Lloyd R. Posno (Mississauga, Ont.): For his enduring commitment to notable non-profit organizations and for his dedication to the advancement of Indigenous youth.

Heather Ross (Toronto, Ont.): For her contributions to Canadian cardiac care as a clinician, translational researcher and field leader.

Terry Salman (West Vancouver, B.C.): For his contributions to mining exploration, and for his generous philanthropy and community activism.

Brian Segal (Toronto, Ont.): For his leading business acumen in Canadian academic administration and for supporting numerous charitable endeavours.

Douglas R. Stollery (Edmonton, Alta.): For his wide-ranging contributions to Canada’s legal landscape, for his defence of human rights, and for his broad community involvement.

Frances Westley (New Hamburg, Ont.): For her contributions to the study and application of social innovation in Canada and abroad.

Frances Elizabeth Wright (Calgary, Alta.): For her lifelong promotion of equal rights and for her advocacy of vulnerable and under-served groups.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020.

