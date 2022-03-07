Children and volunteer soldiers: casualties of the war in Ukraine

Tobi Thomas
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Emilio Morenatti/AP</span>
As of the 12th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UN confirmed in a statement on Monday it had recorded 406 civilian deaths and 801 injuries as a result of the conflict. Here are some of the Ukrainian people who have died.

Eight unnamed people fleeing Irpin, a town north-west of Kyiv

On Sunday, hundreds of civilians had gathered near a bridge in Irpin while attempting to flee the town. It is believed that eight people were killed during Russian shelling, the mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, said on Sunday.

In a statement made on Telegram, Markushyn wrote: “A family died in front of my eyes. Two small children and two adults died.”

He added: “Irpin is at war, Irpin has not surrendered. Part of Irpin was indeed captured by Russian invaders, but part of Irpin is fighting and not surrendering.”

The attack was also addressed by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said in a video address on Sunday evening: “They were just trying to get out of town. To escape. The whole family. How many such families have died in Ukraine. We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war.”

Anastasiia Yalanskaya

Anastasiia Yalanskaya, a 26-year-old woman, was killed while attempting to deliver supplies to a dog shelter in Bucha on Thursday. It is believed that her car was targeted by Russian forces. It was reported that she was killed alongside two unnamed men she was travelling with at the time.

Kirill Yatsko

Kirill Yatsko, an 18-month-old boy, was killed after his home in Mariupol was shelled by Russia forces on Friday.

Video footage, captured by Sky News, showed the toddler being taken to hospital, wrapped in a blanket, by his parents. He was injured by shrapnel. The footage shows his mother crying “Why, why, why?” after his death.

Volodymyr Nezhenets

Volodymyr Nezhenets, a 54-year-old child psychologist who volunteered to join the Ukrainian forces, was buried on Friday after being killed by gunfire the previous Sunday. His burial, organised by his widow, Oksana Shlonska, was filmed by the Washington Post.

Thirteen civilians during an airstrike

Kyiv region emergency services said that 13 civilians were killed in an airstrike on the town of Makariv on Monday. Their bodies were recovered from the rubble of a bread factory, local emergency services said.

