Who should be named this year’s Mr. Football as best in South Carolina? You tell us

The 2023 South Carolina Mr. Football award will be announced Saturday at halftime of Touchstone Energy Bowl in Myrtle Beach.

Who do you think should win the award that’s given to top a senior high school football player in South Carolina for on- and off-field accomplishments? Voting in our poll ends at noon Saturday — you can vote as often as you like. (This is not scientific, meant to be fun and won’t be counted toward the actual award.)

The poll winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page Saturday. The actual winner of the award will be announced at halftime of Saturday’s game.

The 2023 SC Mr. Football finalists

▪ Zion Dobson, Hampton County: Running back had 2,783 all-purpose yards this season with 43 total touchdowns. Was named Class 2A Lower State Offensive Player of Year and rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his career.

▪ Avery McFadden, Hillcrest: Georgia State receiver commit caught 72 passes for 1,102 yards and 16 touchdowns. He finished with 1,902 all-purpose yards and also had two interceptions on defense. Holds Hillcrest school record in receiving yards and touchdowns.

▪ Turbo Richard, Northwestern: Boston College commit has three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Trojans. This season, he rushed for 1,251 yards and had 25 total touchdowns. For his career, he has 4,350 rushing yards, 5,809 total yards and 60 touchdowns.

▪ Josiah Thompson, Dillon: One of the top offensive linemen in the country, is committed to South Carolina. On3 ranks Thompson as a five-star prospect and eighth overall recruit in the country for the Class of 2024. Thompson has graded out at 93% for his career and averages five pancake blocks per game.

▪ Watson Young, Daniel: Recently flipped from Appalachian State and committed to Clemson. He has played on varsity since a freshman and was the team’s starting left tackle this season, helping the Lions to their third state title in four seasons.