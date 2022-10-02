Here’s who you named the Centre Daily Times’ Boys and Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 20-27
A Bald Eagle athlete and a Bellefonte athlete were named the Centre Daily Times Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week for Sept. 20-27.
In the boys’ poll, Philipsburg-Osceola football’s Jakodi Jones won 48% of the vote (5,631 votes). Penns Valley football’s Miles Brooks finished second with 30% of the vote (3,507 votes) and State College football’s Stephen Scourtis finished third with 12% of the vote (1,444 votes).
Jones had eight tackles (seven solo), a blocked field goal and 14 carries for 84 yards in Philipsburg-Osceola’s 9-8 loss to Bellefonte on Sept. 23.
In the girls’ poll, Bellefonte girls soccer’s Angelina Kasak won 55% of the vote (9,843 votes). Philipsburg-Osceola girl soccer’s Chloe Matson placed second with 37% of the vote (6,567 votes) and State College cross country’s Marlee Kwasnica finished third with 7% of the vote (1,224 votes).
Kasak had a goal and an assist for two points in Bellefonte’s 2-1 overtime victory over Philipsburg-Osceola on Sept. 21. She leads the team with six points on the season.