Here’s who you named the Centre Daily Times’ Boys and Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 20-27

A Bald Eagle athlete and a Bellefonte athlete were named the Centre Daily Times Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week for Sept. 20-27.

In the boys’ poll, Philipsburg-Osceola football’s Jakodi Jones won 48% of the vote (5,631 votes). Penns Valley football’s Miles Brooks finished second with 30% of the vote (3,507 votes) and State College football’s Stephen Scourtis finished third with 12% of the vote (1,444 votes).

Jones had eight tackles (seven solo), a blocked field goal and 14 carries for 84 yards in Philipsburg-Osceola’s 9-8 loss to Bellefonte on Sept. 23.

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jakodi Jones runs down the field with the ball during the game against Penns Valley on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

In the girls’ poll, Bellefonte girls soccer’s Angelina Kasak won 55% of the vote (9,843 votes). Philipsburg-Osceola girl soccer’s Chloe Matson placed second with 37% of the vote (6,567 votes) and State College cross country’s Marlee Kwasnica finished third with 7% of the vote (1,224 votes).

Kasak had a goal and an assist for two points in Bellefonte’s 2-1 overtime victory over Philipsburg-Osceola on Sept. 21. She leads the team with six points on the season.