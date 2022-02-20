Here’s who you named the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Feb. 5-12

Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball’s Jeremy Whitehead has been named the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Feb. 5-12.

The Philipsburg-Osceola senior forward won with 54% (624 votes) of the vote. State College girls basketball’s Jordyn Steindl finished second with 32% (373 votes) and State College girls swimmer Jade Castro followed with 8% (92 votes) of the vote.

Whitehead had a big week for the Mounties, scoring 53 points and grabbing 30 rebounds in three games. He had 13 points and 10 boards in a 69-65 victory in overtime on Feb. 8 against Hollidaysburg. Whitehead went on to score 14 points and grab 10 rebounds in a 65-32 victory over Saint Joe’s on Feb. 9. He had a game-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds against Bellefonte in a 55-50 victory on Feb. 11.