Named after her sport, now Tin-Tin ready to write her own chapter

Tin-Tin Ho has her sights set on Tokyo and the World University Games is one of the first steps on the table tennis prodigy’s journey to the 2020 Olympics.

Tin-Tin, infamously named after her sport, burst onto the scene as England’s youngest athlete at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and medalled twice at the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now studying medicine at the University of Nottingham on a sports scholarship, the 20-year-old is taking a gap year and returning to Linz, Austria to train and compete with Tokyo in mind.

But first and foremost, the diminutive star faces a seminal summer competing at the World University Games, one of the largest multi-sport events in the world held in Naples, Italy next month.

“I'm really excited to make my debut at the World University Games,” she said.

“It's an opportunity to play how I know I can play and put some of the stuff I've been working on into practice. I hope to get lots of matches under my belt there.

“A multi-sport event is always great fun, you get to see a lot of other sports and I'm excited to see my Nottingham friends too.

“Representing Great Britain is always a special feeling and my dream is to do it at the Olympics.

“The Olympics is the pinnacle, and it's so hard to qualify. It’ll be my last gap year and it’s just with the aim of giving Tokyo a big shot.

“It’s a huge aim but it's realistic, I just need to start making inroads and hopefully play my best starting at the World University Games.”

Story continues

In just 4 days #GBStudents will be unveiled to the world at the 2019 World University Games 🌍#Napoli2019 @Napoli2019_ita pic.twitter.com/PPtqvDiSlS — BUCS (@BUCSsport) June 29, 2019

The Universiade is widely recognised as the second largest multi-sport Games in the world after the Olympics, with over 10,000 participants from more than 150 countries.

More than 80 athletes across nine sports will take their place in Team Great Britain in Naples, representing institutions from all across the UK.

Tin-Tin has been dominant at university level in recent times, winning double gold at BUCS Individual Championships in December and then triumphing at her first-ever BUCS Big Wednesday in March.

And just this month the youngster made her Great Britain bow at the European Games in Minsk, beaten at the first round stage in straight sets by Monaco’s Xiaoxin Yang.

Tin-Tin returned to competitive action just a couple of weeks before the European Games after university exams so was philosophical about the result while wanting to bounce back in Naples.

“It was my first competition for a while after exams, so it was just nice to be back in action and take some learnings,” she said.

“I'm pleased with my progress - I just need to get some matches in now.

“You train a lot, but when you're in that mode it's hard to judge where you're really at. You learn better from matches I feel.

“I've changed my training methods to feel more like match play, because sometimes the two can be so different.

“Hopefully that will show in my results at the World University Games.”

British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) is the national governing body for Higher Education (HE) sport in the UK, organising leagues and competitions for more than 150 institutions across 52 different sports. For more information visit bucs.org.uk