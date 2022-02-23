The Name 'Roma' Is Poised to Be Big for Babies Next Year

There are lots of factors that go into choosing the "right" baby name. Do you want something trendy or unusual? Do you want to find something new, or go with an old family name?

One way that some parents choose to honor their heritage is by picking a a name that comes from their culture. If you're in that mode and are looking for Hispanic girl names, there's good news: It's not hard to come up with a long list of beautiful choices.

Some are already popular, climbing the lists of the most popular names in the United States. Others are gaining steam with Spanish-speaking parents in the U.S., but haven't become so common that they're rising to the top of the most-popular lists. Still other names are popular in different Spanish-speaking countries, but haven't found their way to the U.S yet, so you'll snag them before they're listed on every daycare cubby in every school across the country. No matter which one you pick, you'll have a beautiful name for your baby girl.

These are already some of the most popular baby girl names in the country.

When it comes to anything baby-name related, the foremost authority is the Social Security Administration, which keeps track of the use of baby names in the United States. The SSA put out its list of the most popular baby names for girls (and also for boys), and there are some that broke into the top spots that are either Spanish or Latin in origin. These names include:

Olivia Ava Isabella Camila

Luna Emily Victoria Aurora

Nova

Emilia

For in interesting comparison, the SSA also keeps a separate list of the most-popular names in Puerto Rico. There, the top 10 names are Valentina, Victoria, Emma, Mia, Amaia, Isabella, Mikaela, Ainhoa, Amanda and Luna.



BabyCenter tracks the use of names from its Spanish-speaking audience.



BabyCenter keeps track chose baby names among its users. It also has a Spanish-language site, BabyCenter en Español, which is used by Hispanic parents in the United States and in 22 Spanish-speaking countries, the site notes. These were the most popular baby girl names on BabyCenter en Español in 2021 that don't already appear on the SSA most popular list for the United States or Puerto Rico.

Sofía Martina Lucía Luciana Catalina Elena Julieta Mía Valeria Amelia Regina Renata Sara Antonella Lia Aitana Ximena Samantha Alma Daniela Paula Zoe Mariana Natalia Romina Julia Alana Abigail Josefina Roma Chloe Lara Clara Delfina Miranda Gianna Fernanda Celeste Guadalupe Paulina



In addition, Carla, Alessia, Alice, Manuela, Rebeca, Macarena, Amparo and Ariadna made it into the top 100 for the first time. Alana was the fastest climber, jumping up more than 50 places.

These names are hot in Spain, but aren't too common in the United States.

If you're looking for a unique hispanic girl name, Nameberry has found some names that are very popular in Spain, but haven't become as common in the United States as Isabella and Olivia. Here are some they suggest that haven't yet made it onto the SSA or BabyCenter lists.

Maria Paula Alba Noa Vega Claudia Jimena Abril Ana Laia Triana

Candela

Alejandra

Vera

Adriana

Ines

Marta

Carlota

Irene

Blanca

Closer to home, these are the most popular baby girl names in Mexico.

Names.org compiled a list of the most popular Mexican baby names, which also includes names of Aztec (Nahuatl) origin. While there are some repeats, there are some interesting additions as well.

Isabella Juanita Carmen Angel Lula Guadalupe Liliana Yesenia Kassandra Lizbeth Maritza Susana Noemi Perla Esperanza Nayeli Lupe Araceli Dulce Lilliana Itzel Lesly Estrella Josefina Rocio America Maricela Lizette Angelita Mariela

Looking over these lists, you can see certain trends: Many of the names are similar to the ones on the top of the SSA list, but some have been given a slight twist to make them stand out a little more. Names that start with "Al-" are trending up, like Alma, Alana and Alba. And celestially-inspired names also seem to be on the rise, like Nova, Aurora and Luna. But whether you go with these trends or find something uniquely your own, you're sure to pick the perfect moniker.

