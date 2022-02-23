The Name 'Roma' Is Poised to Be Big for Babies Next Year
There are lots of factors that go into choosing the "right" baby name. Do you want something trendy or unusual? Do you want to find something new, or go with an old family name?
One way that some parents choose to honor their heritage is by picking a a name that comes from their culture. If you're in that mode and are looking for Hispanic girl names, there's good news: It's not hard to come up with a long list of beautiful choices.
Some are already popular, climbing the lists of the most popular names in the United States. Others are gaining steam with Spanish-speaking parents in the U.S., but haven't become so common that they're rising to the top of the most-popular lists. Still other names are popular in different Spanish-speaking countries, but haven't found their way to the U.S yet, so you'll snag them before they're listed on every daycare cubby in every school across the country. No matter which one you pick, you'll have a beautiful name for your baby girl.
These are already some of the most popular baby girl names in the country.
When it comes to anything baby-name related, the foremost authority is the Social Security Administration, which keeps track of the use of baby names in the United States. The SSA put out its list of the most popular baby names for girls (and also for boys), and there are some that broke into the top spots that are either Spanish or Latin in origin. These names include:
Olivia
Ava
Isabella
Camila
Luna
Emily
Victoria
Aurora
Nova
Emilia
For in interesting comparison, the SSA also keeps a separate list of the most-popular names in Puerto Rico. There, the top 10 names are Valentina, Victoria, Emma, Mia, Amaia, Isabella, Mikaela, Ainhoa, Amanda and Luna.
BabyCenter tracks the use of names from its Spanish-speaking audience.
BabyCenter keeps track chose baby names among its users. It also has a Spanish-language site, BabyCenter en Español, which is used by Hispanic parents in the United States and in 22 Spanish-speaking countries, the site notes. These were the most popular baby girl names on BabyCenter en Español in 2021 that don't already appear on the SSA most popular list for the United States or Puerto Rico.
Sofía
Martina
Lucía
Luciana
Catalina
Elena
Julieta
Mía
Valeria
Amelia
Regina
Renata
Sara
Antonella
Lia
Aitana
Ximena
Samantha
Alma
Daniela
Paula
Zoe
Mariana
Natalia
Romina
Julia
Alana
Abigail
Josefina
Roma
Chloe
Lara
Clara
Delfina
Miranda
Gianna
Fernanda
Celeste
Guadalupe
Paulina
In addition, Carla, Alessia, Alice, Manuela, Rebeca, Macarena, Amparo and Ariadna made it into the top 100 for the first time. Alana was the fastest climber, jumping up more than 50 places.
These names are hot in Spain, but aren't too common in the United States.
If you're looking for a unique hispanic girl name, Nameberry has found some names that are very popular in Spain, but haven't become as common in the United States as Isabella and Olivia. Here are some they suggest that haven't yet made it onto the SSA or BabyCenter lists.
Maria
Paula
Alba
Noa
Vega
Claudia
Jimena
Abril
Ana
Laia
Triana
Candela
Alejandra
Vera
Adriana
Ines
Marta
Carlota
Irene
Blanca
Closer to home, these are the most popular baby girl names in Mexico.
Names.org compiled a list of the most popular Mexican baby names, which also includes names of Aztec (Nahuatl) origin. While there are some repeats, there are some interesting additions as well.
Isabella
Juanita
Carmen
Angel
Lula
Guadalupe
Liliana
Yesenia
Kassandra
Lizbeth
Maritza
Susana
Noemi
Perla
Esperanza
Nayeli
Lupe
Araceli
Dulce
Lilliana
Itzel
Lesly
Estrella
Josefina
Rocio
America
Maricela
Lizette
Angelita
Mariela
Looking over these lists, you can see certain trends: Many of the names are similar to the ones on the top of the SSA list, but some have been given a slight twist to make them stand out a little more. Names that start with "Al-" are trending up, like Alma, Alana and Alba. And celestially-inspired names also seem to be on the rise, like Nova, Aurora and Luna. But whether you go with these trends or find something uniquely your own, you're sure to pick the perfect moniker.
