His name is on a museum hosting Trump. But he’s among Cuban-Americans helping Biden

Miami developer Jorge Pérez — the namesake of the art museum hosting President Donald Trump Thursday night for a televised town hall — is part of a bipartisan group of prominent Cuban-Americans in Miami working to lift Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Florida.

A Democrat who has developed Trump-branded condo towers and in the past referred to the president as a friend, Pérez told the Miami Herald Wednesday that he’s been offended by Republicans’ efforts to brand the Democratic nominee as a socialist — a tactic that has helped Trump improve his numbers considerably over 2016 with South Florida’s Hispanic voters.

“I am 100% behind Biden,” Pérez wrote Wednesday in a text message. “I resent the attacks branding him and his followers as socialists and even communists. He is a moderate Democrat that will follow a centrist line that will try to be conciliatory and inclusive, the opposite of what we have seen the past 4 years.”

Pérez, though, is among a group of notable Cuban-Americans concerned enough about Biden’s performance in Miami-Dade County that they held a meeting this week with former President Bill Clinton to discuss efforts to help the former vice president in Florida. In a Monday video call, the group of Democrats and at least one Republican discussed how to help Biden bring up his numbers in a region that could decide who wins Florida.

“We discussed the election and what needs to be done to make sure that people vote for Biden,” said developer Sergio Pino, describing the Clinton event as a roundtable unrelated to fundraising. “I’m a Republican. I’ve been a Republican all my life. But I’m voting for decency, so I’m voting for Joe Biden.”

Biden’s numbers with Cuban-Americans have weighed him down in Florida’s most populous county in a way that could influence the outcome of the election in Florida.

According to an Oct. 4 poll by Bendixen & Amandi International, Biden is ahead of Trump by 20 percentage points in Miami-Dade County but he trails Trump 35% to 61% when it comes to the large and conservative-leaning Cuban-American voting bloc. In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost the Cuban-American vote to Trump by only 13%, according to the polling firm.

That year, Clinton beat Trump in Miami-Dade County as a whole, by 30 points — equal to about 300,000 votes — but went on to lose Florida by about 112,000 votes.





The 2020 election in Florida is likely to come down to a similar, if not tighter margin this year, raising the possibility that Biden’s lack of support among Cuban-American voters could tank his campaign in a state that Trump must win.

“The president is doing very well in Florida, because of you,” Republican Cuban-American U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio told a group of Trump supporters gathered Sunday at a “Fighters against Socialism” Trump campaign stop at Tamiami Executive Airport. “Let’s be frank. It’s not easy. It’s a fight. These guys are going to do everything they can to win. ... There can be no one who can forget to vote, not this year, not this time. We can’t afford it.”

Biden’s underwhelming numbers among Cuban-American voters spurred supporters of the former vice president in recent weeks to begin discussing how to improve his standing in Florida’s most populous county, irrespective of his campaign’s efforts. Monday’s call with Bill Clinton was not set up by the Biden campaign, though one person on Monday’s call said it included Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Pérez and senior Biden Florida adviser Juan Peñalosa.

Other attendees, according to the source, included Democrats such as former Miami Congressman Joe Garcia, tech entrepreneur Manny Medina, former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas, former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz and sugar baron Alfonso “Alfy” Fanjul, the co-chairman of Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign in Florida.

Bill Clinton has not been a regular surrogate for Biden. But the former president — who established the now-defunct “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy for Cuban exiles — has longstanding relationships with Miami’s Cuban-American community. Some on Monday’s call recalled meeting with Clinton at Victor’s Cuba Cafe in West Miami-Dade in April of 1992, an event attended by firebrand exile Jorge Mas Canosa of the Cuban American National Foundation.

Some Democrats have credited the group that met with Clinton that day with helping him get elected as he dealt with allegations of infidelity.

Story continues