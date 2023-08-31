It’s all in the name – meet Jockstrap, the duo making pop eccentric again

Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye of Jockstrap - Andrew Crowley

At a café in north London, Jockstrap, the 25-year-old duo making gloriously surreal, madcap electronic music that has been described as “vaudevillian drama” and is now shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, are peering at me with concern.

Georgia Ellery (vocals) and Taylor Skye (production) are no stranger to interviews. Their 2020 EP Wicked City earned them a cult audience that quickly exploded following the release of last year’s brilliant debut album, I Love You Jennifer B, prompting sold-out gigs, and collecting celebrity fans including Björk. But this must be the first in which their interviewer has arrived streaked with tears,

20 minutes late, having been mugged en route by a leather-gloved man on a moped.

Ellery, who flails like Kate Bush on stage, gives me soothing words of consolation. Skye, whose intricate fabric of loopy distorted sounds has become his own secret language, shyly offers his phone for me to call EE. Eventually, I have to use the publicist’s phone to record our conversation.

Thankfully, Jockstrap are not yet famous enough that such a shambolic start to an interview would send them huffing off to a waiting driver. In fact, Skye, who produces the band from his bedroom, lives just next door. “I don’t feel famous at all,” he says, enormous blue eyes widening anxiously at the thought. But if they beat the likes of Arctic Monkeys to win the Mercury next week – and they should – then he might begin to feel different.

The pair met at London’s Guildhall School of Music; Ellery was studying jazz and Skye electronic composition. They both come from musical backgrounds: Ellery, from Land’s End, was taught the violin (which she also plays for previously Mercury-nominated indie band Black Country, New Road) by her mother, a midwife. Skye, who grew up near Leicester, tells me his parents were in West End musical theatre, while his aunt is the opera singer Janis Kelly. After bonding over shared musical interests – James Blake, Beyoncé – they formed Jockstrap in 2017.

Story continues

In the spotlight: Georgia Ellery’s band are up for the Mercury Prize - IMPA

Why the name Jockstrap? “We liked the idea of having a name like the heavy metal bands do – Slipknot, et cetera. And it’s also fun that if you Google us, you’ll get lots of imagery of gay men in jockstraps,” says Ellery. She raises an eyebrow suggestively. “God forbid we see gay men in their jockstraps!” The quip could conceivably be a lyric from one of their songs, delivered in a ludicrously pompous accent.

One of the many draws of this eccentric pair is that their music is, often unexpectedly, very funny. In the song Greatest Hits, which imagines a greedy, jaded musical duo fighting over money at a courthouse, the lyrics poke fun at the cult of celebrity: “Imagine I’m Madonna/ Imagine I’m thee Madonna/ Dressed in blue/No – dressed in pink! / Gabbana, feather boa, Marie Antoinette, you wanna know her!/ Riding in a limousine!”

Some songs are wonderfully barmy, such as 2020’s The City, which culminates in a sexually charged interlude about a monster “keeping house” for a beaver, accompanied by an animated video Skye says the label wouldn’t let them release because it was “Disney porn”.

Ellery and Skye are too savvy to be drawn into discussing how their music magnifies just how boring mainstream pop is today, but Ellery – who writes all of Jockstrap’s lyrics – says the “poetry” of a song is important to her. “I love Joni Mitchell, because each one of her songs looks good on paper. It reads like a poem. That’s the standard for me.”

Unlike the bland pronouncements that dominate the lyrics of their Gen Z peers, Jockstrap’s artistic inspirations are high-minded. Skye says he enjoys listening to Wagner. Ellery, who also had a small part in 2019’s acclaimed Cornish gentrification-themed thriller Bait, mentions her love of erotic art, particularly that of the photographer Robert Mappelthorpe.

Some songs on their Mercury-shortlisted album find roots in the charmingly mundane, but are elevated by lyrical melodrama. Lancaster Court, in which a woman fights with her reflection in the mirror, “came from trying not to pick a spot in the mirror, told as a period drama”, says Ellery. Amusingly, said spot is referred to as “that pervert”, with the song beginning: “I feel him coming as the bells pound in my chest.”

Considering their adventurous sound, I wonder how curious Jockstrap are about toying with AI in their work – perhaps the biggest preoccupation of the music industry today. Skye looks horrified. “Why do people always ask us that? But no, I feel behind the times… everything is moving too quickly.”

I remind him that 25 is a very young age at which to be speaking like an old fogey. Then again, Jockstrap’s fans seem like old souls, too. “We get given a lot of embroidery,” says Ellery, bemused. “Recently we were given two neon, embroidered jockstraps.” I expected nothing less.

The winner of the Mercury Prize will be announced on Sept 7

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.