New name, new look: ‘Bar Rescue’ reinvents upscale Charlotte nightclub

An upscale Charlotte nightclub that opened at the most inopportune time has been given new life thanks to “Bar Rescue,” a Paramount+ reality show that helps put failing establishments back on the path to success.

Rio Ultra Lounge, formerly 360 Lounge Reloaded, near Northlake Mall will be featured in the March 19 episode, a “Bar Rescue” spokeswoman confirmed.

“There is no doubt this show saved our bar and gave me the confidence in myself that I needed to make this work,” said Rio owner Napoleon Isom.

The club debuted in early January 2020, with big plans as the first of its kind in the Northlake community. But weeks later, the world shut down as the pandemic sent everyone into isolation. Isom and his business partners at the time didn’t qualify for financial assistance because the business was so new.

The club closed and reopened a couple of times in its first year, and eventually Isom bought out the other co-owners.

Nightlife expert Jon Taffer speaks with the Rio Ultra Lounge staff on “Bar Rescue.”

“I knew deep down that this place is special,” said Isom, a former mechanical engineer for NASCAR and Black Hawk who stepped away to pursue his goal of being an entrepreneur. “It’s been rough, though. We were struggling financially, and I was living off my life savings.”

Enter “Bar Rescue,” hosted by Jon Taffer, a veteran nightlife expert who taps into his 30+ years of experience in the restaurant, bar and nightclub business to help revive establishments on the verge of closing.

‘We have a more extravagant vibe now’

Without giving away too much from the Rio episode, which was filmed last August, Isom said that Taffer came in and immediately recognized internal problems with the staff. He provided extensive training “to get everyone on the right track to be successful,” Isom said.

Show producers also did a complete overhaul of the decor, swapping out the lounge’s black and red furniture for more colorful purples, blues and greens, as well as neon pictures and glow ups throughout. Dark curtains and large screen TVs were also installed.

Jon Taffer of Paramount+’s “Bar Rescue” talks to the staff at Rio Ultra Lounge in Charlotte.

“They built a whole new bar with dancing lights in front of it that nobody has in Charlotte,” Isom said. “We have a more extravagant vibe now, and our customers absolutely love it. They can’t believe the changes; they’re just amazed.”

The lounge also updated its bar and kitchen menu, now featuring Brazilian-themed dishes such as Bacana Dip, made from seasoned ground beef, truffle pimento cheese and pickled onions, and specialty drinks that include the Berry Rio, a cocktail made from cognac, raspberry syrup, pomegranate juice and lychee juice.

The bar at Rio Ultra Lounge.

But the most noticeable change is the club’s name.

“Jon decided that 360 had no meaning, and he wanted something that was more marketable,” Isom said. “When you think of Rio de Janeiro, you think of diversity and partying. You think fun and colors and music. This new name fits right in with the vibe we want to give.”

Isom hasn’t seen his episode yet and is eager to watch it along with the rest of the world. He hopes to make Charlotte proud and noted that while the show often includes explosive confrontations between the host and owners, he doesn’t believe the Rio episode will have much of that.

“We may have butted heads a couple of times, but I knew he was here to help,” Isom said. “I really learned a lot from him, just about being involved in your business, making connections with customers and continuously investing back into the venue. Jon helped build my confidence back up. … I’m really so proud of how far we’ve come.”

The DJ booth at Rio Ultra Lounge.

Rio isn’t the only North Carolina bar featured this season. Hickory’s Gateway Pub & Grill is also expected to have a makeover on the show later this month, according to the Mooresville Tribune.

A preview for season 8 of “Bar Rescue” can be found here.

Rio Ultra Lounge.

Location: 7030 Smith Corners Blvd, Charlotte, NC

Menu

Cuisine: Bar food, cocktails

Instagram: @rioultraclt