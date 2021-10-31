Do you like the new name for Kansas City’s NWSL soccer team? Vote now in our poll

It’s been a great couple of months for Kansas City’s NWSL team.

Last month, the team announced it hoped to open a new training facility in Riverside as early as next year. On Tuesday, the team revealed it will be building its own stadium along the Berkeley Park riverfront.

And at halftime of Saturday’s 2021 season finale, the team announced its new nickname, one that fits with its two planned facilities: the Current. As in, the Current flowing in a river — the Missouri River.

That will be the team’s name when it begins the 2022 NWSL season.

