Name heatwaves as part of UK warning system to save lives, scientists say

·2 min read

Heatwaves should be named as part of an early warning system so people "can take action" to keep safe and save lives, according to a group of scientists.

The Physiological Society believes the naming system could be applied in the same way as those used for major storms.

It comes as the Met Office extended its amber warning for a potentially deadly heatwave.

UK weather live updates - forecaster reveals when temperatures will get cooler

The warning for extreme heat for much of England and Wales is now in place from Sunday until the end of Tuesday. The hot spell is currently expected to peak on Monday or Tuesday.

Professor Mike Tipton from The Physiological Society said: "This week could potentially see record-breaking temperatures here in the UK.

"Just like preparing for a storm in winter, people need to take action to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

"Extreme heat isn't just a problem on your summer holidays, due to climate change we are increasingly seeing very hot weather here in the UK.

"Even one day of very hot weather can present a risk, but consecutive days of high temperatures triggers a heatwave that requires specific actions to keep people safe.

"As part of raising awareness of the threat from heatwaves in the UK, heatwaves should be named in the same way as we name storms.

"It makes the risk to health clear and that people can't expect to continue as normal during the heatwave."

Professor Tipton added the warning system would "provide tailored advice to the most vulnerable or those who have to work in the heat".

Read more:
Ambulance services under 'extreme pressure' during heatwave
Britain's heating climate will be deadly for some people

"Such knowledge can also assist in smart building design and urban development, both of which will be amongst the developments needed going into a hotter future," the professor added.

The society is the largest group of physiologists in Europe and its work includes understanding how the body copes in heat and extreme weather.

