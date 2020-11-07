Nakuul Mehta and Wife Jankee Parekh Announce Pregnancy with Cute Photoshoot

Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta has announced that he will be a father soon. Taking to his Instagram handle, Nakuul shared a loving video clip with wife Jankee Parekh Mehta earlier today. Showcasing his romantic side, the actor merged various pictures of the two in a video that portrayed his and Jankee’s long journey together.

The clip had Ed Sheeran’s romantic number Perfect playing in the background as the stills took us through the couple's life, starting from being best friends as toddlers to now would-be parents. In the caption, the TV star wrote, “Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS. Circle of life & then some more.” He also shared the hashtag, ‘We Are Expanding’ making the post even more adorable.





Jankee also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account. These pictures from their pregnancy announcement photoshoot showcasing the two love birds matching the dress codes in sky blue with lush green, a bit of sunshine and blue water in the background.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all. we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins!” She also wrote the ‘We Are Expanding’ hashtag. The couple have been together for a long time and had gotten married in 2012.

Nakuul and Jankee joined the other telly couples who have announced pregnancy during or after lockdown. Earlier, actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband, corporate professional Rohit Reddy had announced their first pregnancy. Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu had also shared the news of their second pregnancy in late August.

After gaining huge popularity with TV shows Ishqbaaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi, Nakuul also made his web debut with ZEE5's Never Kiss Your Best Friend.