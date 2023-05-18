Nakusp council, May 8: Final approval for public property use, tax bylaws

Some council meetings raise new issues, other meetings tend to deal more with wrapping up old business. For the most part, the May 8 monthly meeting of Nakusp council did the latter.

Council gave final adoption to the new Use of Public Property bylaw. That’s the bylaw governing the use of community-owned lands – streets, sidewalks, public parking spaces, and other Village land – for private or community uses. It governs everything from how many food trucks can park around town to sidewalk displays to how permits are issued for parades.

The new bylaw addresses those issues, allowing up to four food trucks to operate in town, approving three-metre-long sidewalk displays for stores, and reducing the insurance requirements to allow easier access to use public property. It comes after several months of community meetings and council feedback that provided amendments to the rules.

Council gave its final assent to the bylaw, just in time for the busy summer season.

Knock-on effect

Municipal government can be a complex machine, even at the level of a small Village government. Passing the Use of Public Property Bylaw (see above) triggered effects on five other pieces of council legislation. Council had to approve amendments to the Traffic, Street and Sidewalk Control, Bylaw Notice Enforcement, Fees and Charges and Municipal Ticketing Bylaws to align them with the new property use legislation.

Settling finances

This meeting also saw council give final approval to its financial plan for both the next 12 months and the next five years. Two bylaws govern that: the 2023 tax rate bylaw and the five-year financial plan.

Under the bylaws, homeowners will see a 12.6% municipal tax increase in 2023. The next four years will see projected annual tax increases between 4% and 7% to 2027.

“This is to cover inflation and to increase contributions to reserves because there is currently a shortfall in funding as per the Village's asset management plan,” notes a staff report. “These values may be changed in subsequent years as economic conditions evolve.”

The two bylaws passed with little comment. Municipal tax bills – which also include levies from the Regional District, RCMP, regional hospital board, and other government bodies – should be arriving in mailboxes soon.

Encroachment

Staff were given direction to begin to investigate how a local business is encroaching on a piece of land the size of a small house – and what can be done about it. Last month, Mayor Tom Zeleznik raised the issue of the land off Broadway and Nelson Avenue, where the local PharmaChoice building is located. Years ago, that property development ended up using public land – about 1,200 square feet worth – for a parking lot. The issue came to light as the building owners tried to develop the property into a strata.

After the mayor raised the issue last month, council was able to give staff direction to look into the matter with options for the town – either to release the land to the strata corporation, or reclaim it for public use. A report on the Village’s options should be ready later this year.

Don’t enforce

Staff made an unusual request to council – asking it to allow them to not to enforce a bylaw.

Or at least, a section of a bylaw—the new Use of Public Property Bylaw, which had only been adopted a half hour earlier.

Staff asked that the clause governing sandwich board signs on Broadway be suspended until after a community project is completed that will develop wayfinding signs along the village’s main street. In the meantime, sandwich boards will be okay to use.

“Staff is anticipating a solution for side-street businesses to be identified along Broadway without the use of sandwich boards,” a staff report says.

However, if the project doesn’t work out as hoped, staff will return to council with ideas about what to do about the issue.

While the request isn’t seen often in this area, staff said the notion of asking not to enforce a bylaw clause is a well-recognized technique in municipal governments of all sizes.

Auditor review

The Village’s auditor took a look at the books and gave a report to council at a meeting May 11. And CAO Wayne Robinson says the inspector gave the Village’s books a thumbs-up.

“The Village is in good financial health, however our reserves still remain below what is required for our Capital Asset Management obligations,” said Robinson.

The CAO encouraged people to go over the books themselves, which are available for viewing on the Village website.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice