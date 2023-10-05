Nakusp community reporter runs afoul of Facebook news rules

A community reporter in Nakusp has found his posts banned on Facebook for violating the popular social media website’s community standards. JD Mah has been sharing important village information on the Nakusp Communicator page for 10 years. On September 2 this year, he noticed his posts were being removed, or not appearing at all.

“We’ve deleted some of your posts because they are in contravention of Facebook’s community standards,” Mah recalls the notification saying.

Mah, who has 40 years of experience reporting for radio and television, was confused. The article that was taken down detailed what the Nakusp Village council would be covering in their upcoming meeting.

“What does this have to do with anything?” he said. He has never encountered any trouble in his 10 years of volunteer community reporting on the social media platform.

Filling a need

Mah moved from Toronto to Nakusp, a small village located on the west shore of Upper Arrow Lake in the West Kootenay, about 22 years ago. It was an easy move.

“Small towns I like,” Mah says. “You walk down the street, and you meet people you know. There’s a lot of commonality… There’s no rush.”

With a population of approximately 1,600, Mah noticed there wasn’t much coverage of various activities and events around town.

“The people wanted to know how the downtown revitalization was coming along, what the water levels were this year, how the roses were growing,” says Mah. There existed an audience on Facebook hungry for news of what was happening in their hometown. Mah decided to fill the void via the Nakusp Communicator page.

When his posts were taken down, saying he broke rules around cybersecurity, he investigated. Facebook said he could appeal the removal, but Mah never heard back.

“A story about Nakusp Village council is breaking cybersecurity rules… how? I thought, this is pretty weird.”

Mah has been caught up, along with hundreds of other journalists and community organizations, in a spat between the Canadian government and the tech giant over Bill C-18, the Online News Act. Tech companies, such as Google and Meta (Facebook and Instagram’s parent company), are now required to compensate Canadian news organizations when their content is shared on social media platforms.

But instead of offering compensation to news sources, Facebook has decided to block access to Canadian news altogether. Google has said it will also remove Canadian news links from appearing in searches. Instagram is restricting some content, as well.

A similar bill was passed in Australia, and Facebook and Google began blocking Australian news from their sites. However, the Australian government negotiated a deal with the companies, and the country’s news is back up.

Bill C-18 was passed to help Canadian news organizations financially, but so far it has restricted Canadian citizens’ ability to access important information, say critics of both the federal law and the companies. Local community organizations and governments have also found their news releases throttled by Facebook, even though they’re not news sites.

This becomes a problem when time-sensitive news, such as sudden road closures and emergency services, are blocked from being shared, or require moderators to approve posting. Small pages and news sources don’t always have enough moderators who can share this information in time.

“It’s way over the top,” Mah says. “Big companies can battle it out, but what about small towns?” He said he did not post on the Communicator for a week because he didn’t want to go through the hassle.

Mah’s audience has noticed this new problem, too. Other users of the Nakusp Communicator have been unable to share links to various news items, including articles from the Valley Voice.

“This could not be people doing this,” he says. “This had to be AI or bots programmed to find stories with certain words or phrases… and then they delete them.”

Mah found workarounds to help get his posts published, such as spelling out CBC as ‘Cee Bee Cee’ and refraining from using the word ‘news.’ However, he is still shocked to see this happening locally.

“If they keep it up, people will just keep finding different means [of sharing news],” Mah says. “They’ll find some other place and will have some other vehicle by which to publish local information.”

The problem seems to be sorting itself out. Mah believes a Facebook employee may have stepped in to reconcile what the algorithm blocked. “I don’t think they had any idea,” he says. “It just got out of hand.” However, uncertainty remains for how this will affect future news coverage.

Despite the trouble, Mah feels honoured that his village news coverage was treated the same as big news companies. “To be in the same class as the Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star… covering Nakusp Village council!”

Rachael Lesosky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice