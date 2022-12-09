Naked Wines First Half 2023 Earnings: UK£0.006 loss per share (vs UK£0.014 profit in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£165.8m (up 4.0% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: UK£473.0k (down by 147% from UK£1.01m profit in 1H 2022).

  • UK£0.006 loss per share (down from UK£0.014 profit in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Naked Wines Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.3% growth forecast for the Consumer Retailing industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Consumer Retailing industry.

The company's shares are up 14% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Naked Wines (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

