Naked truths: nudes for every skin type

The term “nude” in the context of beauty is something I have always found problematic. “The perfect nude” in particular does not exist. There is instead a family of “nudes” that runs the gamut from pale pinks and peaches to caramels, browns and even mauves. Generally speaking, fairer skins should stick to the lighter end, but darker skin tones can wear shades across the spectrum. There are caveats, however. If opting for pinks, sidestep chalky undertones and balance with a slightly darker lip pencil. And avoid full-on beige – it makes everyone, including fairer skins, look comatose.

I can’t do without… A cleansing oil that actually cleans and doesn’t clog

While many makers of cleansing oils – an oxymoron if ever there was one – argue their formulas work because they are clever and complex, the truth remains that a vast number don’t actually ‘clean’. That is why most people use them as the first step in the double cleansing process – to take off makeup. The second step is a more robust cleanser that actually does the job of cleaning the face, which defeats the point. If your sole purpose as a product is to remove makeup, then call yourself a makeup remover. If you call yourself a cleanser, I expect you to clean my face. And so, when this cleansing oil landed on my desk, I ignored it. And then I ran out of my usual cleanser, tried something that made my skin flare up, and needed something else that wouldn’t antagonise things further. So I tried this. Mind. Blown. It smells of nothing and has no essential oils, making it perfect for sensitive skin. The beautiful texture – not too thin, you won’t need much – turns milky on contact with water and, post rinse off, your skin looks and feels clean (sans tightness), the texture is calmer, hydrated and smoother (pores are less gaping) and the more you use it, the better the results. The minimal ingredients list – seven, including vitamin E, sunflower and sweet almond oils – is a case in point that you don’t necessarily need a convoluted formulation to make a good cleansing oil. You just need one that cleans your face. Typology Cleansing Oil, £14.80, uk.typology.com

On my radar… A mask, hand cream and serum loved by insiders

A handy hero This cult brand has incorporated its stem cell technology into a hand cream that treats fine lines, uneven texture and hands suffering from over washing. Augustinus Bader Hand Treatment, £40, augustinusbader.com

While you sleep Dehydrated, patchy and fatigued skin? Well, this is for you. Chock full of skin-brightening and hydrating vitamins, this overnight mask will replenish skin back to its former glory. Aesop Sublime Replenishing Night Mask, £93, aesop.com

Sublime serum Hydrating, plumping, dark spot-reducing and skin brightening, this multitasking serum has long been loved by beauty insiders – and lives up to the hype. Merumaya Iconic Youth Serum, £43, merumaya.com

