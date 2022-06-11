In their naked self-interest, LIV golfers are being refreshingly true to the sport’s roots

Barney Ronay
·6 min read

The centre cannot hold. All that is pure is gone. They’re shaving Aslan’s mane up there at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead. And it has, of course, been genuinely shocking to see the grand old community game of professional golf, with its deep social ties, the beating heart of our post-industrial towns, reduced so easily to a row of shrugging men in leisure wear doing stuff on their own for money.

This is after all the people’s game, or at least the People Like Us game, still played on every cobbled street and in every playground, providing that playground is at least 300 yards wide and fenced from public access; a place where all you need is the ball, the green grass, hundreds of pounds of equipment and not to be in the inner city. Who could have guessed that professional golf would be so vulnerable to greed and self-interest?

Related: LIV Series offers no sign of revolution against backdrop of golf’s civil war | Ewan Murray

Yes, it’s time to laugh at the golfers as they pretend, but also don’t pretend, to care about things. It was hard not to be gripped by the press conference exchanges before the first LIV Golf event this week. The new pop-up circuit is run by Saudi Arabia’s PIF as part of Vision 2030, the cultural project that is also a way of buying influence, outreach and soft power: art, music, sport, a football club.

Golf has duly coughed up its own platoon of freelancers and old stagers with a grudge. And it is already a more-ish spectacle. Here is a pin-headed frat boy wrestling with self-interest and social duty. Here is a row of sullen baseball caps looking not just baffled but outraged at being asked actual questions about actual things by that small group of British sports news journalists who are still willing to do this.

It may have been an essentially futile exercise, like asking a horse its opinion on the novels of Anthony Trollope. But it was also oddly refreshing, and indeed a surprisingly useful exchange.

I don’t propose to analyse here what this might do to the PGA or to discuss in granular detail how all this affects the chances of Holden Buttplug III at the prestigious Stinger Missile Systems Open. Firstly because other people will do this much better. And secondly because in many ways it doesn’t matter.

Golf is not a sport with any deep sense of public ownership or social conscience. George Orwell called it “an inherently snobbish game, which causes whole stretches of countryside to be turned into carefully guarded class preserves,” and golf has never really done much to prove this is not the case.

Its value lies in providing entertainment, otherworldly beauty and a level of sporting difficulty so mind-bogglingly extreme it has a kind of alien quality. Given golf is by its nature an exclusionary, high-cost pursuit, does it really matter where this happens or for whose benefit? As long as a pastel coloured shape is standing on a deep green wash performing a sublime calculus of arc and swing, as long as there’s a fizz and a gasp and the miracle of feel and flight, golf is fulfilling its one public service, which is to provide opaque but compelling TV product.

Phil Mickelson talks to the press the day before the first LIV Golf Invitational tournament at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire
Phil Mickelson talks to the press the day before the first LIV Golf Invitational tournament at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

The obvious counter to this is that seeing the propaganda needs of a bloody regime normalised and explained away by people who run sport degrades our public life. The message is that anything and anyone can be bought. Dress it up in moral relativism. Cash the cheques.

On the other hand golf is also providing a service here. Stripped of the pretence that this is all for the fans or has any cultural purpose, it is in effect a refined version of all elite sport. Here is a thing that exists purely to enrich those who control it with no need, unlike other sports, to dress it up or apologise.

So we watched as one by one players at the Centurion Club pretended to have sound reasons for joining the breakaway, and then just gave up and effectively said it was for the money. Phil Mickelson looked notably baffled and sweaty, projecting all the calm moral authority of an evangelical Republican presidential candidate squinting into the police cruiser headlights as he’s hauled out of a Las Vegas ditch in a rubber gimp vest.

Mickelson said he was, like, really worried about the fate of Jamal Khashoggi, because that was totally bad, and in the same breath talked about how he’s really enjoying hiking and skiing and improving his work-life balance. Lee Westwood talked about people being “scared of change”.

Ian Poulter genuinely didn’t seem to understand the questions, although his sponsors EA Sports might struggle to reconcile their own recent statement declaring support for LGBT+ people around the world and issuing “a call for love and joy in the face of hate and bigotry”, while also supporting Poulter as he promotes a country where homosexuality is punishable by imprisonment, torture or execution.

In the end most of them basically admitted that this is about personal interest. And in this sense golf is at least offering clarity and the only really honest response for any sport that takes money from a nation-state intent on laundering its reputation. Instead it has become habit, in the style of Amanda Staveley at Newcastle United, to pretend that this is all somehow progressive or iconoclastic or based on spreading happiness.

Openness is what is required. Sport needs a genuine reset in how it deals with its use as a nation-state tool. Until now this has been an open frontier, without policy or guidance or an adequate vocabulary. So we get lost in spin and whataboutery – the arms trade happens? Is this now the standard? – not to mention endless exhausting contradictions. Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé will preach about human rights, while promoting Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Jos Buttler will wear the Aramco Orange Cap and also a T-shirt covered in slogans about tolerance.

We cling to words like “sportswashing”, which is too weak and also inaccurate, because this is in the end hard power not tinkering with a reputation. Sport needs to be clear on how far it wishes to go down that road. With their shrugs, their nihilism, their naked self-interest, the golfers of the LIV are at least being honest with us.

  • Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at guardian.letters@theguardian.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey auctions for record-breaking price

    Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey was sold for a whopping US$1.452 million on Sunday, breaking the record for most expensive hockey jersey.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Finland trips Canada 2-0 in U18 women's world hockey opener

    MADISON, Wis. — They had their chances and almost double the number of shots, but Canada couldn't find net and dropped a 2-0 decision to Finland in Monday's opening-round action of the U18 women's World Hockey Championship at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Ada Eronen and Oona Havana scored for Finland and Emilia Kyrkko stopped 40 shots for the shutout. Hailey MacLeod of Abbotsford, B.C. stopped 13 of 15 shots in the Canadian net. Finland went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-2.

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Canadian bobsled, skeleton athletes object to non-disclosure clause in contract

    Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes fear their national federation is trying to silence them, saying a clause in their athlete agreement contradicts the principles of safe sport. The Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton athletes' agreement for 2022-23 includes a clause that athletes not "divulge or convey to others" any information that paints BCS in a poor light. And the non-disclosure clause remains in effect for six months following the termination or completion of an athlete's contract. "It basicall

  • Canada's Mitton 3rd in women's shot put at Continental Tour meet in the Netherlands

    Canadian record holder Sarah Mitton continued a string of strong shot put performances on Monday at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands. Mitton threw a best of 19.24 metres in six attempts to place third of nine competitors at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event. American Chase Ealey, who ranks fourth in the world, was victorious in a personal-best 19.98, raising her season world-leading mark from 19.76 last month. World No. 1 Auriol Dongmo of Portugal was tied with Mitton through

  • Who is Julián Álvarez?

    Discover the Argentine footballer who made history at a young age and is now going to join Man City.