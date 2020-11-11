Naked sculpture honoring feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft sparks backlash: 'Insulting'

A new sculpture honoring 18th-century British author and feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft, by artist Maggi Hambling, was unveiled on Nov. 10 in north London's Newington Green, close to where Wollstonecraft lived and worked. Many were upset that the bronze casting was nude. (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mary Wollstonecraft — the British feminist writer and philosopher who advocated for the social and educational equality of women, in the 18th century, no less — has been honored with a public statue, unveiled in London on Tuesday. But a growing chorus of critics says it’s no honor at all. Why? The cast bronze sculpture depicts the icon in the nude, and in her youth, despite the bulk of her accomplishments being achieved late in her life.

Criticisms of the sculpture, created by renowned artist Maggi Hambling after a long fundraising effort, were harsh and immediate, with people calling it “catastrophically wrong” and “insulting.”

Writer Tracy King told the Guardian: “Any passing teenage boy is not going to think, oh, that’s an icon of feminist education. They are going to think – tits!”

Local protesters, in fact, took matters into their own hands Wednesday by covering up the silvered bronze figure with a black T-shirt that reads, “Woman noun adult human female.”

View photos The Mary Wollstonecraft statue by artist Maggi Hambling was seen covered with a T-shirt by those protesting the feminist icon's nudity. (Photo: REUTERS/Paul Childs) More

“The statue shows the great Wollstonecraft as tiny and represented like a porn star, it’s awful,” Janice Williams, one of the women who added the T-shirt, told the Evening Standard. “In the statue she is young — but she achieved great things when older.”

Writing in an opinion piece for the Guardian, Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett noted, “It is hard to imagine a male writer or thinker being ‘honored’ by a sculpture of a tiny naked man, schlong out for all to see, ripped like a Ken doll, emerging from a mass of what we are told is ‘organic matter.’ It is a huge missed opportunity.

View photos Mary Wollstonecraft was an English author, best known for her "Vindication of the Rights of Woman," written in 1792, which was an influential attack on conventions. (Photo: © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) More

Outrage kept on coming on social media, including a sarcastic tweet from author Caitlin Moran and the lively thread of clothed-women sculptures it inspired:

This is the new statue of Mary Wollstonecraft. It's not making me angry in any way because I just KNOW the streets will soon be full of statues depicting John Locke's shiny testicles, Nelson Mandela's proud penis, and Descartes adorable arse. https://t.co/LMbxDtMHI1 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) November 10, 2020

I prefer the statue of Danuta Dielsson clouting a neo-Nazi in Växjö, Sweden.



Photo Hans Runeson pic.twitter.com/dJdKEfjick — Brian Cope (@BrianCo48405777) November 10, 2020

Vancouver's giant nurses are not impressed pic.twitter.com/WGjCd2Brsi — Jen Eggleston (@Jen_Eggleston) November 10, 2020

Wollstonecraft is best known for her 1792 book A Vindication of the Rights of Women, which argues that women are not naturally inferior to men; her daughter is Frankenstein author Mary Shelley. The sculpture controversy prompted feminist author Sophie Walker to kick off a passionate discourse on Twitter, along with journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer:

I am glad that we are all talking about #MaryWollstonecraft today. I think it's really important to celebrate and mark with public statues the contribution of women. I know how hard and for how long the team worked to make this happen. I also really wish it wasn't a naked statue. — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) November 10, 2020