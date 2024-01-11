‘Naked Attraction,’ ‘Naked and Afraid,’ ‘Peking Express’ Set as Max’s First Unscripted Originals in Spain — Global Bulletin

SPAIN SETS MAX ORIGINALS

Max’s first unscripted originals in Spain will include local adaptations of “Naked Attraction,” “Naked and Afraid” and “Peking Express.” Max is set to launch in the country in the spring.

“With the launch of Max, we will continue to produce quality scripted projects and we will enhance the unscripted offering by adding premium documentaries and entertainment shows appealing to a wider audience,” said Laura Carafoli, SVP TV networks and digital local production in Italy and Iberia. “This is why we are thrilled to announce three new top-class titles to Max’s local content lineup. Three shows with a proven track record, telling exciting real-life stories, featuring compelling characters with the best production values.”

“Naked Attraction” asks viewers “to put aside prejudices and opt for naturalness when it comes to finding love: could you fall in love with someone naked?,” according to its official description. The dating show has already found success in Italy, Germany, Sweden and the U.K.

Another successful reality show in other markets set to be adapted in Spain is”Naked and Afraid.” “10 contestants looking to experience the adventure of their lives must be able to resist and adapt for 21 days in one of the wildest and most dangerous environments in the world,” its logline reads. “Not only that but they must do it completely naked whilst living with a total stranger.”

Meanwhile, “Peking Express” will return to Spain with a renewed format. The new installment comes with a twist: the seven couples will each consist of one famous person and one anonymous person. “Their mission: to reach their destination as quickly as possible by journeying through exotic landscapes in which they will have to find their own transportation, accommodation and food with armed with only their instinct, their ingenuity and their social skills,” the show’s descriptions states. “Only by harnessing their determination will they be able to overcome the numerous challenges and stay in the competition until the final test.”

ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL’S NEW PRESIDENT

Roger Crotti, former Disney manager for the DACH region, has taken over as the president of Zurich Film Festival.

Crotti previously worked for Disney for three decades and spent the last 10 years as the country manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Crotti succeeds Felix E. Müller and will work with artistic director Christian Jungen and SMP managing director Jennifer Somm to continue to strengthen the festival.

“With his great commitment and his network, Felix E. Müller has done much to raise the profile of the ZFF in Zurich and Switzerland,” Jungen said in a statement. “We would like to thank him from the bottom of our hearts. Now, with Roger Crotti, we will increase our reputation in the international film scene, because Roger has excellent contacts in Hollywood and Germany, which are very important for us.”

