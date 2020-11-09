Naina Singh Gets Evicted From 'Bigg Boss 14'

Naina Singh, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant, was evicted from the show on Sunday, 8 November. Apart from Naina, two other contestants nominated last week were Rahul Vaidya and Shardul Pandit.

Even though Naina was part of the show for just two weeks, her performance and conduct earned her a lot of fans. They took to social media to express their disappointment at Naina leaving.

Naina Singh shot to fame with Splitsvilla 10, wherein she took home the winner's trophy. She was last seen in popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya.

On the other hand, Kavita Kaushik, who was eliminated some time back, re-entered Bigg Boss 14 as she was given another chance to prove herself. Meanwhile, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan reprimanded some contestants. While Pavitra Punia was pulled up for getting violent with Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli was criticised for putting the oxygen mask insider her pants to win the nomination task.

In a task given by Salman, the housemates said Eijaz was faking his personality on the show.

