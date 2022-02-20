Nain calls on provincial government for support after increasing reports of rabid foxes

Several rabid foxes have been discovered in Nain since the beginning of the year. (Nic Meloney/Radio-Canada - image credit)
Several rabid foxes have been discovered in Nain since the beginning of the year. (Nic Meloney/Radio-Canada - image credit)
Nic Meloney/Radio-Canada
Nic Meloney/Radio-Canada

The AngajukKak of Nain is cautioning residents to be on the lookout and calling on the provincial government to step in after reports of rabid foxes in the region.

Joe Dicker says the town has been on high alert since an arctic fox who attacked a dog in early January tested positive for rabies.

Reports of rabid fox sightings have been coming in consistently since then, Dicker said, putting residents on edge.

"Rabies is a dangerous thing," Dicker said.

"It's at the point where people are scared to go anywhere. It's something else we have to worry about besides the COVID now."

Todd Broomfield, director of renewable resources with the Nunatsiavut Government, says two samples sent from Nain since the early January sighting tested positive for rabies, and three more presumptive positive samples are awaiting processing in St. John's.

Broomfield said rabid foxes have been attacking animals in the area. The most recent — a red fox who attacked a team of tethered sled dogs — was "destroyed," he said.

Not just attacking animals

But the attacks aren't limited to pets, as Eugene Frieda learned while returning home from a trip to the store Wednesday night in Hopedale.

"He was already running towards me before I noticed it was coming," Frieda said of the red fox that bit him.

"By the time I sped up my skidoo, it was already latched on my leg."

Frieda was given a series of shots at a local clinic, and is awaiting more this week.

He isn't sure whether the animal was rabid, but said Wednesday's incident was his second encounter with a fox in as many days.

Rabid foxes exhibit certain telltale signs, Broomfield said, which residents should be on the lookout for.

"Wild animals will tend to have a fear of humans," Broomfield said.

"When animals have rabies, their natural fear of humans is gone and they approach easily and can become aggressive."

Province must step in: Dicker

Dicker said the town is discussing solutions with vets and training dog catchers and conservation officers on how to deal with the rabid animals if they catch one.

But Dicker said the issue is not something local government can deal with on its own.

"All we do is capture samples for the province and send them out and wait for days knowing that the animal is rabid," he said.

"I think it's the responsibility of the province to come to Nain and ensure animals that have been bitten or exposed to rabies are taken care of — to make sure my pet is not rabid and your pet is not rabid.… We're just messengers here on the coast and the province is responsible."

Dicker said the Nain Inuit Community Government (NICG) has been asking dog catchers in the area to capture or kill any rabid foxes they find.

Residents with dogs should be sure to check when they hear them barking from outside, and to report any sightings to the local town council or conservation officer.

Labrador-Grenfell Health has also asked people to exercise caution around wildlife and to go directly to a community clinic if bitten or scratched by a fox or a dog.

Broomfield said with mating season around the corner, foxes will be interacting with other animals "more than they normally would."

"So this may provide more opportunity for the rabies virus to spread," he said.

In the meantime, Broomfield said authorities will continue to provide updates.

"It may die off," he said. "We'll monitor the situation as it goes."

