How to nail your outfit on New Year’s Eve

Joe Bromley
·5 min read
(Evening Standard )
(Evening Standard )

Christmas day might be on the mind, but everyone knows the sartorial show stopper comes when Granny is not opposite at the dining table.

New Year’s Eve is your very last look to nail this year, and marks the start of a glittering 2023 (god loves an optimist!). Whether you’re staying lowkey at the pub, or gearing up for a packed club rager, serving big NYE energy is must. As designer Charles Jeffrey puts it, “We have so many opportunities to be sensible, happy, healthy and do our nine to five jobs. Sometimes we need to go wild and do our thing, break the rules and snog a stranger.”

Gigi Hadid for Self Portrait (Tyrone Lebon)
Gigi Hadid for Self Portrait (Tyrone Lebon)

But first you need to look the part. Here, the experts spill on how to perfect every type of night, and see off one heck of a year in style.

The dinner party

Chic, sophisticated and a safe place to wear the most ridiculous dress and your highest of heels. The dinner party is a chance to go all out – I suggest renting something fabulous. You only want to wear it once and get your picture anyway, and you’ve averted the risk of someone pouring Red Bull down you in a club. “Why buy something that will cause January credit card remorse, when for the price of an average high street purchase, you can rent something spectacular?” asks My Wardrobe HQ rental co-founder Sacha Newell. Quite. At leading hire site Hurr, CEO Victoria Prew says The Vampire’s Wife, Saloni and Self Portrait are the rage – the latter have done a great line of crystal studded dresses, as seen on Gigi Hadid. “For a dinner party, we’d reach for something statement yet classic - we love anything with subtle sparkle, feathers, or dramatic silhouettes,” says Prew. And don’t forget the jewels – Revolve’s collaboration with Dundas is currently on sale, and features cascading and colourful chandelier earrings.

Self Portrait

(Hurr - Self Portrait)
(Hurr - Self Portrait)

Crystal-embellished dress, rent from £64, hurrcollective.com

Saloni

(Hurr - Saloni)
(Hurr - Saloni)

Camille crystal velvet dress, rent from £93, hurrcollective.com

Dundas x Revolve

(Dundas x Revolve)
(Dundas x Revolve)

Crystal earrings, £45, revolve.com

Bottega Veneta

(Bottega Veneta)
(Bottega Veneta)

Gold bag, £2,060, matchesfashion.com

The pub

Ah, the relaxed option – pub, pint and the fireworks on a big screen. Do not mistake this as an excuse for your old ski jacket and jeans though. “For the pub, I would opt for a massive faux fur coat from Stella McCartney or Magda Butrym, so I’d stay warm and fabulous for the inevitable fag breaks and outdoor rants,” says Betty Bachz, model and regular red carpet statement maker. It is all about loudness on NYE. “You should aim to look like a yeti rather than an arctic fox in that coat - go big or go home.” Weekday do a wallet-friendly, high street alternative. Glitzy accessories keep a look merry while being well bundled up. Prada’s crystal scrunchie is perfect, but no one can justify a three digit price tag – Oliver Bonas and Claudie Pierlot do similar for around £30 (find it here). “Also add sparkles in the form of a purse from Paco Rabanne or London cool-girl favourite Octavia Rose,” Bachz says. Beady eyed viewers will recognise Rose’s green crystal clutch from the recent season of The White Lotus. As for the feet, stay sensible: “Make sure they don’t send you home pre-maturely,” she says. “I’d go for some boogie-proof chunky platforms from Nodaleto.”

Weekday

(Weekday)
(Weekday)

Faux fur coat, £119, weekday.com

Prada

(Prada)
(Prada)

Prada, crystal scrunchie, £680, prada.com

Octavia Rose

(Octavia Rose)
(Octavia Rose)

Cocktail clutch, £395, octavia-rose.com

Nodaleto

(Nodaleto)
(Nodaleto)

Platform gold heels, £600, koibird.com

The club

You brave thing, you. Clubbing! On NYE! Dressing warm enough to survive the queue, but with enough pizzazz to turn heads inside is a dark art. Designer Charles Jeffrey, whose Loverboy label was born out of a club night, has mastered it. “Don’t rely on one solid outfit to carry you through the night, you need something easy to de-layer, with the ability to transform.” His graphic print mesh tops are a great base layer, and strappy corsets from Miaou are perfect for a final reveal. “For dancing, go for colours that absorb wetness and don’t change drastically with perspiration – unless this is how you would like to attract a partner. Then you be a hot mess babe!” Model Jordan Grant says go boldly into the night. “Sequins, feathers, mesh and silhouette is key. Look at Miu Miu for the top end dresses, and Ester Manas, Remain Birger Christensen and Fanci Club for more mid-range.” Her top tip for surviving the night? “Boots! My biggest saviour. Higher up the leg the better, as I definitely don’t have tanned legs this time of year. My go-to are Jimmy Choo’s Dreece 95 style.” Psst, Mango have a very similar pair too.

Miaou

(Miaou)
(Miaou)

Corset top, £250, selfridges.com

Charles Jeffrey

(Charles Jeffrey Loverboy)
(Charles Jeffrey Loverboy)

Long sleeve top, £87, charlesjeffreyloverboy.com

Jimmy Choo

(Jimmy Choo)
(Jimmy Choo)

Dreece 95 boots, £999, flannels.com

Mango

(Mango)
(Mango)

Leather boots, £169.99, mango.com

The house party

These come on a spectrum: uber luxe to casual booze fest. Either way, NYE means anything goes. “Start as you mean to continue, if you can’t push the sartorial boundaries at New Year - when will you?” says Flora MacDonald Johnston, fashion director at London’s event dressing go-to boutique Koibird. “Cult London label Poster Girl, Lapointe, Rhode, Rodarte, and Santa Brands never fail with statement making. Try a fabulous pair of sequined trousers, or a cool suit in fabrics that won’t crease easily – think sumptuous velvets.”

And some stellar advice: “Avoid TS syndrome (too short), there’s nothing worse than having to pull down your dress or skirt constantly,” she says. Designer Silvia Astore agrees, “The perfect NYE house party outfit is about finding a look you feel your best in.” From her recent collection, her off-the-shoulder Silvi Dress in fuchsia has been a winner, and recommends sequins and fringing for those “unafraid to stand out.” For the most on trend, 16Arlington’s Solaris long sleeve gown is the undisputed party dress of the season. From Adwoa Aboah to Hailey Bieber – every It-girl’s a fan.

Rhode

(Rhode)
(Rhode)

Silk Jemima Dress, £760, koibird.com

Silvia Astore

(Silvia Astore)
(Silvia Astore)

Silvi dress, £575, anniesibiza.com

Reiss

(Reiss)
(Reiss)

Velvet blazer, £278, selfridges.com

16Arlington

(Hurr - 16Arlington)
(Hurr - 16Arlington)

Solaris gown, rent from £173, hurrcollective.com

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion

    DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy left the game early in the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hit while diving for a first down Sunday against Denver. McCoy stayed down for a moment as trainers checked on him and players for both teams gathered around the veteran QB. The cart was brought out to take McCoy off the field, but McCoy got up and walked toward the locker room on his own. McCoy was stepping in for Kyler Murray, who was lost for the season last week when he tore

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Trubisky starts at QB for Steelers with Kenny Pickett out

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday when they travel to Carolina to play the Panthers. The team announced Saturday Trubisky will get the call with starter Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol. Trubisky began the season as Pittsburgh's starter before losing the job midway through a Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. He has relieved Pickett twice, helping secure a win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 16 and throwing for 276 yards with a t

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Late McCann goal lifts Seattle Kraken over Winnipeg Jets 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play. The Kraken snapped a two-game losing skid and won for just the second time in seven games. “Just a bit more grit. I think we kind of lost that the last couple of games,” McCann said. “We haven’t played with that jam,

  • AP sources: Cubs, SS Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a $177 million, seven-year contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical. Chicago went 74-88 this year and finished third in the NL Central. It was its second straight losing season, but it went 40-31 in its last 71 g

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g