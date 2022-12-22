How to nail your outfit on New Year’s Eve

(Evening Standard )

Christmas day might be on the mind, but everyone knows the sartorial show stopper comes when Granny is not opposite at the dining table.

New Year’s Eve is your very last look to nail this year, and marks the start of a glittering 2023 (god loves an optimist!). Whether you’re staying lowkey at the pub, or gearing up for a packed club rager, serving big NYE energy is must. As designer Charles Jeffrey puts it, “We have so many opportunities to be sensible, happy, healthy and do our nine to five jobs. Sometimes we need to go wild and do our thing, break the rules and snog a stranger.”

Gigi Hadid for Self Portrait (Tyrone Lebon)

But first you need to look the part. Here, the experts spill on how to perfect every type of night, and see off one heck of a year in style.

The dinner party

Chic, sophisticated and a safe place to wear the most ridiculous dress and your highest of heels. The dinner party is a chance to go all out – I suggest renting something fabulous. You only want to wear it once and get your picture anyway, and you’ve averted the risk of someone pouring Red Bull down you in a club. “Why buy something that will cause January credit card remorse, when for the price of an average high street purchase, you can rent something spectacular?” asks My Wardrobe HQ rental co-founder Sacha Newell. Quite. At leading hire site Hurr, CEO Victoria Prew says The Vampire’s Wife, Saloni and Self Portrait are the rage – the latter have done a great line of crystal studded dresses, as seen on Gigi Hadid. “For a dinner party, we’d reach for something statement yet classic - we love anything with subtle sparkle, feathers, or dramatic silhouettes,” says Prew. And don’t forget the jewels – Revolve’s collaboration with Dundas is currently on sale, and features cascading and colourful chandelier earrings.

Self Portrait

(Hurr - Self Portrait)

Crystal-embellished dress, rent from £64, hurrcollective.com

Saloni

(Hurr - Saloni)

Camille crystal velvet dress, rent from £93, hurrcollective.com

Dundas x Revolve

(Dundas x Revolve)

Crystal earrings, £45, revolve.com

Bottega Veneta

(Bottega Veneta)

Gold bag, £2,060, matchesfashion.com

The pub

Ah, the relaxed option – pub, pint and the fireworks on a big screen. Do not mistake this as an excuse for your old ski jacket and jeans though. “For the pub, I would opt for a massive faux fur coat from Stella McCartney or Magda Butrym, so I’d stay warm and fabulous for the inevitable fag breaks and outdoor rants,” says Betty Bachz, model and regular red carpet statement maker. It is all about loudness on NYE. “You should aim to look like a yeti rather than an arctic fox in that coat - go big or go home.” Weekday do a wallet-friendly, high street alternative. Glitzy accessories keep a look merry while being well bundled up. Prada’s crystal scrunchie is perfect, but no one can justify a three digit price tag – Oliver Bonas and Claudie Pierlot do similar for around £30 (find it here). “Also add sparkles in the form of a purse from Paco Rabanne or London cool-girl favourite Octavia Rose,” Bachz says. Beady eyed viewers will recognise Rose’s green crystal clutch from the recent season of The White Lotus. As for the feet, stay sensible: “Make sure they don’t send you home pre-maturely,” she says. “I’d go for some boogie-proof chunky platforms from Nodaleto.”

Weekday

(Weekday)

Faux fur coat, £119, weekday.com

Prada

(Prada)

Prada, crystal scrunchie, £680, prada.com

Octavia Rose

(Octavia Rose)

Cocktail clutch, £395, octavia-rose.com

Nodaleto

(Nodaleto)

Platform gold heels, £600, koibird.com

The club

You brave thing, you. Clubbing! On NYE! Dressing warm enough to survive the queue, but with enough pizzazz to turn heads inside is a dark art. Designer Charles Jeffrey, whose Loverboy label was born out of a club night, has mastered it. “Don’t rely on one solid outfit to carry you through the night, you need something easy to de-layer, with the ability to transform.” His graphic print mesh tops are a great base layer, and strappy corsets from Miaou are perfect for a final reveal. “For dancing, go for colours that absorb wetness and don’t change drastically with perspiration – unless this is how you would like to attract a partner. Then you be a hot mess babe!” Model Jordan Grant says go boldly into the night. “Sequins, feathers, mesh and silhouette is key. Look at Miu Miu for the top end dresses, and Ester Manas, Remain Birger Christensen and Fanci Club for more mid-range.” Her top tip for surviving the night? “Boots! My biggest saviour. Higher up the leg the better, as I definitely don’t have tanned legs this time of year. My go-to are Jimmy Choo’s Dreece 95 style.” Psst, Mango have a very similar pair too.

Miaou

(Miaou)

Corset top, £250, selfridges.com

Charles Jeffrey

(Charles Jeffrey Loverboy)

Long sleeve top, £87, charlesjeffreyloverboy.com

Jimmy Choo

(Jimmy Choo)

Dreece 95 boots, £999, flannels.com

Mango

(Mango)

Leather boots, £169.99, mango.com

The house party

These come on a spectrum: uber luxe to casual booze fest. Either way, NYE means anything goes. “Start as you mean to continue, if you can’t push the sartorial boundaries at New Year - when will you?” says Flora MacDonald Johnston, fashion director at London’s event dressing go-to boutique Koibird. “Cult London label Poster Girl, Lapointe, Rhode, Rodarte, and Santa Brands never fail with statement making. Try a fabulous pair of sequined trousers, or a cool suit in fabrics that won’t crease easily – think sumptuous velvets.”

And some stellar advice: “Avoid TS syndrome (too short), there’s nothing worse than having to pull down your dress or skirt constantly,” she says. Designer Silvia Astore agrees, “The perfect NYE house party outfit is about finding a look you feel your best in.” From her recent collection, her off-the-shoulder Silvi Dress in fuchsia has been a winner, and recommends sequins and fringing for those “unafraid to stand out.” For the most on trend, 16Arlington’s Solaris long sleeve gown is the undisputed party dress of the season. From Adwoa Aboah to Hailey Bieber – every It-girl’s a fan.

Rhode

(Rhode)

Silk Jemima Dress, £760, koibird.com

Silvia Astore

(Silvia Astore)

Silvi dress, £575, anniesibiza.com

Reiss

(Reiss)

Velvet blazer, £278, selfridges.com

16Arlington

(Hurr - 16Arlington)

Solaris gown, rent from £173, hurrcollective.com